Clouds, showers linger as work week starts in NY, NJ

It was a damp and dreary day across the tri-state area on Sunday as a coastal storm brought wet and windy conditions to the region. Rain totals throughout the five boroughs and New Jersey remained on the light side, but some areas out on Long Island saw between a half-inch and one inch of rain. It was quite breezy out there as well, with gusts exceeding 20 mph at times, and temperatures struggled to break the 60-degree mark in many locations.
Bright, sunny skies bring afternoon temps in the 60s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After experiencing a brief cool-down earlier this week, temperatures rebounded on Friday, reaching the low and mid-60s throughout the five boroughs. More of the same can be expected on Saturday as afternoon highs are forecasted to reach the mid- to upper 60s in the tri-state area. Plenty of sunshine will be overhead, as well.
