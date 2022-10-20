It was a damp and dreary day across the tri-state area on Sunday as a coastal storm brought wet and windy conditions to the region. Rain totals throughout the five boroughs and New Jersey remained on the light side, but some areas out on Long Island saw between a half-inch and one inch of rain. It was quite breezy out there as well, with gusts exceeding 20 mph at times, and temperatures struggled to break the 60-degree mark in many locations.

