Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Sports Schedule: Monday, October 24th
(KMAland) -- Tournament trail volleyball in KMAland Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska is all on the slate for Monday. Check out the full schedule below. Missouri Class 1 District 16 — Semifinals (at South Holt) East Atchison vs. Mound City, 5:30 PM. South Holt vs. Rock Port, 6:45 PM. Missouri...
kmaland.com
Plattsmouth back in playoffs, ready for jaunt to Scottsbluff
(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth's transition year has resulted in the program's fourth consecutive postseason berth. Now, the Blue Devils ready themselves for a seven-hour bus trip to take on a perennial Class B contender. There were many ups and downs during the first year under Plattsmouth head coach Curtis Larsen, but...
kmaland.com
4 KMAland teams enter postseason ranked in Mo 8-Player Media Poll
(KMAland) -- The final Missouri 8-Player rankings of the 2022 season features four KMAland teams. North Andrew is still No. 1 after receiving six first-place votes and 78 points. Worth County is fourth, Platte Valley is fifth and East Atchison is eighth. View the full rankings below.
kmaland.com
11 individuals, 7 teams honored in 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class
(KMAland) -- The 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class was officially inducted at the annual ceremony on Saturday evening at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. Eleven individuals and seven teams were honored with the 7th class in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. 1992 BEDFORD FOOTBALL. Coached by the...
kmaland.com
Nebraska takes over No. 1 in AVCA Volleyball Rankings
(KMAland) -- Nebraska is the new No. 1 ranked team in the AVCA Division I Volleyball Rankings. The Huskers received 48 first-place votes to jump past Texas and Louisville into the top spot. Texas is No. 2 while San Diego, Louisville and Wisconsin are also in the top five. Check...
kmaland.com
Missouri's O'Toole named 2022 Missouri Wrestling Person of the Year
(Columbia) -- Missouri wrestler Keegan O'Toole has been named the 2022 Person of the Year by the Missouri Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. O'Toole was honored at the 2022 NWHOF MO Chapter banquet this past Sunday. The Mizzou 165-pounder won the Big 12 and NCAA Championship last season and had a 25-0 record.
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (10/22): District tournament wins for 4 KMAland teams
(KMAland) – Mound City, South Holt, Rock Port and Maryville extended their volleyball season on Saturday with district tournament wins. Check out the full scoreboard below. Missouri Class 1 District 16 — First Round (at South Holt) Mound City 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 19-10-15 South Holt 25-25-25 Union Star/King...
kmaland.com
KMAland Softball (10/22): Class 1 State Semifinals set
(KMAland) -- Four Missouri softball teams reached the Class 1 state semifinals on Saturday. Check out the full scoreboard below.
kmaland.com
NSAA releases football brackets
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska State Activities Association has released the postseason brackets for their 6-man and 11-man postseason. In Class B, Plattsmouth drew the No. 14 seed and will make the nearly seven-hour trip to Scottsbluff in the first round. In C1, Ashland-Greenwood is the No. 4 seed and will...
kmaland.com
2022-23 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 9): Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen
(KMAland) -- A pair of cross country stars have earned the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors. Those accolades go to Auburn's Liston Crotty and Woodbine's Landon Bendgen. Crotty led Auburn's lineup to state runner-up honors in Class C on Friday. The freshman paced the...
kmaland.com
IHSAA releases latest football pods, assignments
(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the latest batch of postseason assignments. The brackets are split into four pods of four. All games will be played on Friday. Check out the full pods involving KMAland schools below and find the full assignments here. CLASS 8-PLAYER. Pod...
kmaland.com
Lincoln East star Coleman chooses Nebraska
(KMAland) -- Lincoln East football standout Malachi Coleman has committed to Nebraska. Coleman -- a 4-star athlete -- chose the Huskers over several other offers, including Iowa, Kansas State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and USC. Coleman is the Huskers' 14th known commit to the 2023 class.
kmaland.com
Sundays With Mike: 35 years and counting
(Shenandoah) – October 19, 1987 was a pretty inauspicious day to start a career. History buffs call it Black Monday – the day of a worldwide stock market crash. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 508 points, or 22.6%, making it the largest one-day drop by percentage in the index’s history. Moreover, 23 world markets experienced a sharp decline, setting off fears of a global depression not experienced since 1929.
kmaland.com
Mary Ann Berning, 88 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Visitation End:6:30 p.m. Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah. Notes:. Mary passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 24th, 2022
(Central Missouri and Kansas City) -- Major brush fires ripped through central Missouri and Kansas City over the weekend – temporarily closing interstates in and forcing some area people from their homes. The fires spread across parts of Boone and Cooper Counties Saturday night and Kansas City on Sunday. Due to visibility problems from smoke, Interstate-70 traffic temporarily closed Saturday night in mid Missouri and I-470 Sunday in Kansas City. Traffic was rerouted. The Red Cross has opened a shelter for fire victims at a church in central Missouri's Boonville. The Missouri Division of Fire Safety says now is not the time for outdoor burning or activities that could spark a fire. Windy and dry conditions from the ongoing drought could led to the start of isolated fires.
kmaland.com
Marilyn R. Griffith, 83, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Public Visitation at Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022. Visitation Start: 9:00 A.M. Visitation End: 10:00 A.M. Memorials: In Lieu of flowers memorials to Marilyn Griffith Memorial Fund. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery:Private family inurnment at a...
kmaland.com
Sue Gaines, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m. Visitation End: 8:00 p.m. Sue Gaines, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Sunday. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sue’s...
kmaland.com
Peggy Long, 80, Peru
Visitation Location:Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn, NE. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Visitation End:7 p.m. - family present from 5-7 p.m. Memorials:Auburn Memorial Library Foundation or Arthritis Foundation. Funeral Home:Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn, NE. Cemetery:. Notes:A memorial service will be held at a later date.
kmaland.com
East Mills copes with student's death
(Malvern) -- Tragedy struck the East Mills School District over the weekend. Funeral services for 17-year-old Kennedy Haley of Emerson take place Wednesday morning at 10:30 at the Lakin Community Center in Malvern. Visitation takes place Tuesday from 4-to-7 p.m. at the Lakin Center. The East Mills High School senior was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Noyes Avenue near 290th Street southwest of Malvern Friday afternoon. East Mills Junior-Senior High School Principal Dale Scott says a Green Hills Area Education Agency crisis team joined the district's own counselors in helping the district's students cope with Haley's death.
kmaland.com
Kennedy Haley, 17, Emerson, IA
Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Kennedy Haley Memorial Fund has been established at...
Comments / 0