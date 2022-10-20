Read full article on original website
WIFR
Rockford School Board names new representitive
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford School Board has selected a new member to represent one of the subdistricts in Rockford Public Schools. Tiana McCall will be sworn in at the next board meeting on October 25. She was selected to fill the board’s vacancy for Subdistrict C after a special meeting and interview Oct. 18.
Hononegah High unveils statue of namesake for 100th anniversary
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockton school will always be reminded of its roots, as Hononegah High School unveiled a statue of Hononegah Sunday. Local organizations and donations from the community made it all possible, without costing taxpayers any money. The school is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and one school leader said that, […]
WSPY NEWS
Nighttime school fire strikes Oswego 308 District
A fire broke out at the Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego on Friday night, bringing four fire departments to the scene. It appears materials on the roof caught fire and early 308 reports indicate no one was injured. The Oswego School District building is on Fifth Street, just north...
WIFR
Massive barn fire in Lindenwood
LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WIFR) - The small community of Lindenwood, just off I-39 in northern Ogle County, experienced a massive barn fire late Sunday night. Several area fire departments were called to the scene to help fight the fire in blustery conditions as the flames engulfed the barn. The damage is...
Elgin man pleads guilty in crash that killed 2 Judson University students
Trevon Morris, 22, entered a blind plea Thursday to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of cannabis, causing death.
kanecountyconnects.com
Longtime Auto Shop Owner Closes Business to Become an Educator
After 40 years in business, Rich’s Auto Service in Sugar Grove is closing. But the owner isn’t retiring. He is becoming a teacher. Rich’s Auto Service posted on Facebook on October 15 that he and his family made the decision to close the business on November 2. According to the website, Russ Wendling opened the auto shop with his parents in 1982.
Antioch high school put on lockdown after receiving threatening phone call
ANTIOCH, Ill. - A phone call threatening violence forced Antioch Community High School into lockdown Friday afternoon. Law enforcement quickly determined the threatening call came from a cellphone inside the school. They then initiated a large-scale police respond around 1:52 p.m. Just to be safe, Antioch police also responded to...
Man hit in thigh in Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was hit in the thigh when shots rang out early Friday morning. Officers responded to a local hospital around 1:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 37-year-old mal victim when they arrived. Officers learned that the man and […]
rockfordscanner.com
Automobile Accident With Injuries, On E State st
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. in Winnebago County. It happened approx. 5:45. In...
100fmrockford.com
Rockford Board of Elections opens new offsite location for early voting
ROCKFORD— The Rockford Board of Elections has opened a new offsite location intended to give city residents greater access to early voting. Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 412 N. Church St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday starting today. There are also some weekend hours and extended hours as Election Day nears. (See the full schedule below.)
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Released Information On One Of The Structure Fires From This Afternoon
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
fox32chicago.com
Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
Elderly Freeport woman killed in hit-and-run
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — An 83-year-old Freeport woman was killed Saturday in a hit and run, and the driver fled the scene, police said. According to Freeport Police, Mary Lamm was in the parking lot of Fitness Lifestyles, 641 W. Stephenson Street, when she was hit by a car around 2:58 p.m. She was taken […]
WSPY NEWS
Two women from Peoria arrested in Oswego in alleged retail theft
Two women from Peoria were arrested on Friday according to the Oswego Police Department. 21-year-old Tanaysha M. McDaniel and Kenijha C. Fletcher are accused of taking about $497 worth of merchandise from the Burlington Coat Factory store in the 2400 block of Route 34. Both women are charged with felony...
44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
Tom & Jerry’s Opening Fourth Location in Loves Park
The company hopes to open three to five more sites in the next two years
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Are Investigating A Couple Of Shooting Incidents
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Couple of shooting incidents in the last 72 hours,. According to the call logs.
starvedrock.media
OSF Healthcare issues revised COVID mask rules
New COVID recommendations prompting one medical cluster to revise its rules. OSF Healthcare announced that patients and visitors are NOT required to wear a mask unless the community transmission level in that particular county is high. Patients and visitors will be asked to “mask up” if they have a suspected or confirmed COVID infection; display symptoms of a respiratory infection or have had close contact or been exposed to someone with COVID in the past 10 days.
WSPY NEWS
LaSalle County Sheriff's Office advises Sheridan residents to shelter in place and lock their doors
UPDATE: The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office has lifted the shelter-in-place order in Sheridan. Reports indicate that a suspect is in custody after an approximately ten-hour standoff with police. ****. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office is requesting that residents in Sheridan shelter in place and lock their doors. There is an...
Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
