Respawn says season 15 of Apex Legends will not have permanent LTMs
In season 15 of Apex Legends, Respawn intends to continue its policy of keeping limited-time modes (LTMs) temporary. In a press event, design director Evan Nikolich was asked if any LTMs would become permanent in season 15. He said that no LTMs will become permanent “at this time” and reiterated the team’s commitment to and focus on the battle royale core of Apex. “Never say never, but at this time, no, [they will] not be permanent,” he shared. This likely means that there are no near-term plans for an LTM rotation or anything similar.
Apex’s new Broken Moon map’s zip rail system will help shake up the flow of matches
Apex Legends’ Broken Moon map will boast plenty of surface area. Respawn Entertainment will give players a way to traverse quickly throughout its vast landscape when it launches on Nov. 1. Broken Moon’s zip rail system is a roller-coaster-like web of high-speed zip lines that will allow players to move quickly—and can even shake up how they rotate throughout the map.
The Apex Legends community wants Respawn to remove splits from ranked
Apex Legends fans on Reddit have called on developer Respawn Entertainment to remove the split system from the game’s ranked mode. Reddit user -BananasBandana- explained that they believe ranked splits are “driving Ranked mode straight into the trash bin” thanks to the high amount of grind time required to reach the upper ranks. They argued that the split system benefits high-level players and Apex Predators rather than casual players, who may suffer from worse matchmaking as a result. In edits to their post, they suggest that a ranked decay system might help in the place of splits to encourage players to continue playing in their own rank. They also suggest community-voted maps.
Riot Forge delays League-inspired titles CONV/RGENCE, Song of Nunu to 2023
Riot Forge’s two upcoming titles, CONV/RGENCE and Song of Nunu, have been pushed back to 2023, the studio announced today. “While we’re so excited about the progress of both games, we’re going to need a little more time to put on some finishing touches,” Riot Forge said. “Right now both games are scheduled to release sometime in 2023, and we’ll be sure to provide more updates as soon as we’re ready.”
Ninja still prefers Apex and Fortnite over Warzone, but Warzone 2 could win him back if it changes these things
Despite being primarily known as a Fortnite player, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins admitted he enjoys playing Warzone too—just not enough to keep him hooked in the long term. It’s the reason the Twitch and YouTube star prefers playing Fortnite and even Apex Legends over it. What puts...
Apex Legends’ season 15 map rotation is a breath of fresh air
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has disclosed most of the map rotation for the game’s 15th season, and fans will likely be excited about the results. In a press event, the Apex development team confirmed the maps that will be coming to the unranked and ranked rotations when the season begins on Nov. 1. The pubs rotation will of course include Broken Moon, which will likely be the only map available for the first several days after season 15 goes live to allow players to try it out. After this initial introduction period, World’s Edge and Olympus will also join the pubs rotation for a total of three maps.
Team Spirit could shuffle its Dota 2 roster following poor TI11 performance
Team Spirit shocked the world with a run that ended in lifting the Aegis of Champions at The International 10, and that momentum carried over into the next season as the team dominated the EEU region and won a Major heading into TI11. However, the Spirit that showed up to...
Steam breaks concurrent player record for second time this year
Steam continues to prove its dominance in the gaming industry as one of the top gaming platforms in the world after it listed a new all-time record for concurrent players on the weekend. SteamDB listed that 30,032,005 users were online on Sunday. This is the highest concurrent player count recorded...
How to earn and redeem free Overwatch 2 skins and rewards during 2022 OWL Playoffs
More free rewards are on their way for Overwatch 2 players that indulge in the upcoming Overwatch League Playoffs. Blizzard recently announced that fans who tune into the final few days of the 2022 Overwatch League season from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 will earn “Postseason Perks,” which are various cosmetics commemorating the season, including exclusive skins, emotes, and icons. The sprays, name cards, and icons were all created by various community artists, and will only be obtainable through watching games in this limited duration.
Jankos to depart from G2 Esports after 5 seasons with organization
G2 Esports jungler Jankos has announced that he will not return to the organization for the 2023 LEC season. Jankos announced that he would be moving on from the team via his personal YouTube channel. “From my point of view, playing with the players I played with was really amazing,...
Apex Legends’ newest trailer may have teased the return of one of its most infamous items
The audio design for weapons in a game like Apex Legends is immensely important. Players approaching a fight who can hear guns like RE-45s or EVA-8s will think about the same fight completely differently if they hear something like a Kraber. Each gun has a unique sound, and that’s further compounded by many of the game’s hop ups, which also give guns a distinct sound apart from the normal base weapon.
All MTG 30-year anniversary Prerelease promos
Wizards of the Coast is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Magic: The Gathering, featuring 30 promo cards that will get released with each set. The 30-year Magic anniversary party began with the global release of Dominaria United (DMU) on Sept. 9. It will end with the launch of an MTG Standard-legal set during the first quarter of 2024. With each set release from DMU to 2024, WotC will provide local game stores with unique 30-year anniversary promo cards.
How to earn the Werewolf Winston spray and skin for free in Overwatch 2
Spooky season is upon us and Overwatch 2 is back with the popular Halloween event, bringing some new and old content for fans to unlock. This year, there are plenty of goodies up for grabs, and fans can get their hands on some free stuff, too. In particular, fans can...
The future is his: Which LCS teams could Spica realistically join in 2023?
Over the past three years, Mingyi “Spica” Lu has become a name synonymous with TSM’s League of Legends team and has quickly become a leader of North America’s rising generation of younger talent. The 21-year-old has been one of the best players in the league and became the face of an organization known only for success.
Respawn has ‘no real updates’ on cross-progression in Apex Legends
Apex Legends players who are holding out for cross-progression will have to keep waiting: developer Respawn Entertainment doesn’t have anything to say right now about the feature’s inclusion. In a press event, Apex design director Evan Nikolich revealed that while the development team is still working on the...
Best Syndra Build in League of Legends
Since she was released in 2012, Syndra has been one of the most iconic mid lane mages in League of Legends. Professional players would often pick her up and hard carry their team to victory. Throughout the years, though, the champion had always been in a weird position where she was either too powerful or weak. Recently, Riot Games decided to tweak her kit slightly to bring her back into the meta, and her small rework proved successful: her gameplay feels more rewarding and allows for higher skill expression.
The biggest VALORANT questions answered before VCT 2023 kicks off
It’s getting closer and closer to the start of the 2023 VCT season and the partnership era of VALORANT. Across the world, the 30 partnered teams are shaping their rosters and circling the month of February on their calendars with the kickoff tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil on their minds.
‘I’m the best’: MKLeo wins Ludwig’s stacked Smash Ultimate tournament with fiery bracket run
The king of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate had something to say to all the doubters: “People really thought I wasn’t the best?”. This weekend, Ludwig, a very popular YouTube streamer who has been involved in the Smash Bros scene for years hosted what many are calling one of the most-stacked invitationals the game has ha on offer in recent memory.
iNSaNiA makes huge MATUMBAMAN declaration after Team Liquid carry’s TI11 heroics
Team Liquid’s run from the Last Chance Qualifier to securing a top-four spot at The International 11 has been phenomenal, even more so since it’s Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen’s last rodeo. But the veteran Dota 2 player is still popping off, much like he did when...
A Creep and a Rampage: How Thunder Awaken made Dota 2 history for South America at TI11
Fans were treated to what felt like a Dota 2 stage show on the last day before The International 2022’s week-long break heading into the finals. Not a single team could get a winning streak going apart from Team Liquid as beastcoast and PSG.LGD bid farewell to the tournament despite their best efforts.
