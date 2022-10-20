Read full article on original website
Report: Silver Says NBA Has Thought About Demoting Teams to Solve Tanking Issue
NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly revealed he has some possible solutions for the league’s ongoing tanking issue in recent comments to Phoenix Suns employees. While calling the circumstance a “serious issue” during a question-and-answer session in the Suns' arena this week, he said he understands why teams would want to in order to land a “once-in-a-generation player.” Silver also took the opportunity to apologize to the Suns’ employees for workplace misconduct under owner Robert Shaver.
Josh Harris Says Sixers Can Recover From Slow Start Like Phillies
Josh Harris says Sixers can recover from slow start like Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There's a famous saying that goes: "It's not how you start, it's how you finish." That's exactly how the 76ers' managing partner Josh Harris feels about the start of the NBA team's 0-3...
P.J. Tucker Has Wake-Up Call for Sixers Following Dismal Defeat to Spurs
Tucker has wake-up call for Sixers following dismal defeat originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Three games into his Sixers tenure, P.J. Tucker apparently felt a wake-up call was appropriate at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. With a loss at Wells Fargo Center to the Spurs, the Sixers slid to...
Sixers Vs. Pacers: James Harden Slams Door Shut, Sixers Get First Win
3 observations after Harden slams door shut, Sixers get first win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers' stars ensured Monday night that the team doesn't have to face any further questions about being winless. James Harden posted 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in a 120-106 victory...
Sixers' Joel Embiid Gives Details on Plantar Fasciitis He Dealt With Over Summer
Embiid gives details on painful plantar fasciitis he dealt with over summer originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers revealed Friday that Joel Embiid dealt with “a little plantar fasciitis” this summer. Holding his two-year-old son Saturday night at the press conference podium following...
WATCH: The Phillies Are World Series Bound! Fans in a Frenzy
Under a blue, gray sky, with a chilly autumn wind kicking up, the Phillies finalized their trip to their eighth World Series in franchise history with a heart-stopping 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS. And of course, the city of Philadelphia is in a frenzy. Check out the best fan reactions below:
10 College Basketball Players to Watch for in 2022-23
10 college basketball players to watch for in 2022-23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New year, new college sensations. The last college basketball season was the year of the big men. Paolo Banchero of Duke, Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga and Jabari Smith Jr. of Auburn captivated audiences en route to becoming the top three overall picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Why Philadelphia Adopted ‘Dancing on My Own' as Its Unofficial Anthem
Why Philadelphia adopted 'Dancing on My Own' as its unofficial anthem originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s a great time to be a Philadelphia sports fan. The Eagles are currently enjoying a bye week after coasting to a 6-0 start behind the electric performance of Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, the Flyers opened their season winning four of their five first games. Perhaps the most surprising twist in the Philadelphia sports stratosphere is the 76ers, arguably considered Philadelphia’s best chance at a championship this summer, having dropped their first three games.
10 Best Players Remaining in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs
10 best players remaining in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs conference final brackets are set. With the conference semifinals in the books, the two No. 1-seeded teams are still alive and each is searching for its first ever title. In...
Beer, confused fans and a very angry mom: When Bo Jackson took Japan
On New Year’s Day 1986, Bo Jackson’s Auburn football run concluded in the most humdrum of ways. The Tigers traveled to Dallas, where they suffered their fourth loss of the season, a 36–16 beatdown at the hands of Texas A&M. When the Cotton Bowl PA announcer notified the crowd that Jackson (who ran for 129 yards in defeat) was voted game MVP, the news was greeted with indifferent silence.
Yankees Use 2004 Red Sox Highlights as Motivation Ahead of Game 4
Yankees use 2004 Red Sox highlights as motivation ahead of Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New York Yankees will literally do anything to win an AL Championship Series game at this point. The Yankees, who have one more chance to preserve a spot in the World...
Mattress Mack Set for Historic Payout If Astros Win World Series
Mattress Mack set for historic payout if Astros win World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The stage is finally set for the 2022 MLB World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Houston Astros in a star-studded matchup, which features reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper and pitching legend Justin Verlander.
Serena Williams Says Chances of Comeback Are ‘Very High'
Serena Williams says chances of comeback are ‘very high’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tennis legend Serena Williams is not ready to hang up the racquets quite yet. The 23-time Grand Slam champion said on Wednesday that despite her final farewell at this year’s U.S. Open, she...
Phillies Radio Call of Bryce Harper's Home Run Is Legendary
Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park.
