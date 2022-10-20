Read full article on original website
The future is his: Which LCS teams could Spica realistically join in 2023?
Over the past three years, Mingyi “Spica” Lu has become a name synonymous with TSM’s League of Legends team and has quickly become a leader of North America’s rising generation of younger talent. The 21-year-old has been one of the best players in the league and became the face of an organization known only for success.
How to earn and redeem free Overwatch 2 skins and rewards during 2022 OWL Playoffs
More free rewards are on their way for Overwatch 2 players that indulge in the upcoming Overwatch League Playoffs. Blizzard recently announced that fans who tune into the final few days of the 2022 Overwatch League season from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 will earn “Postseason Perks,” which are various cosmetics commemorating the season, including exclusive skins, emotes, and icons. The sprays, name cards, and icons were all created by various community artists, and will only be obtainable through watching games in this limited duration.
Riot Forge delays League-inspired titles CONV/RGENCE, Song of Nunu to 2023
Riot Forge’s two upcoming titles, CONV/RGENCE and Song of Nunu, have been pushed back to 2023, the studio announced today. “While we’re so excited about the progress of both games, we’re going to need a little more time to put on some finishing touches,” Riot Forge said. “Right now both games are scheduled to release sometime in 2023, and we’ll be sure to provide more updates as soon as we’re ready.”
OpTic Gaming survive grand finals scare in Seattle to become Halo World Champions
Before the Orlando Major last month, Lucid and Trippy hadn’t lifted a trophy at a major Halo LAN tournament. Now both players, alongside esports legends FormaL and aPG, can call themselves world champions after what was an explosive grand finals for Halo Infinite‘s first competitive season. A bracket...
100 Thieves confirms full starting VALORANT roster for VCT 2023
With superteams forming all around them, the 100 Thieves VALORANT division will continue to build on the roster it formed in 2022 heading into the Americas league as part of the VCT 2023 season. The organization officially confirmed its starting roster for the upcoming season today. Former XSET star duelist/Chamber...
ZETA DIVISION locks in roster for VCT 2023
ZETA DIVISION, the most successful Japanese team in VALORANT, has locked in its roster for next year. Unsurprisingly, the org has barely changed anything heading into VCT 2023. ZETA has kept its core players, including in-game leader Laz, as well as Dep, TENNN, crow, and SugarZ3ro. Barce was the only addition as a substitute.
Team Spirit could shuffle its Dota 2 roster following poor TI11 performance
Team Spirit shocked the world with a run that ended in lifting the Aegis of Champions at The International 10, and that momentum carried over into the next season as the team dominated the EEU region and won a Major heading into TI11. However, the Spirit that showed up to...
Apex Legends’ newest trailer may have teased the return of one of its most infamous items
The audio design for weapons in a game like Apex Legends is immensely important. Players approaching a fight who can hear guns like RE-45s or EVA-8s will think about the same fight completely differently if they hear something like a Kraber. Each gun has a unique sound, and that’s further compounded by many of the game’s hop ups, which also give guns a distinct sound apart from the normal base weapon.
‘I’m the best’: MKLeo wins Ludwig’s stacked Smash Ultimate tournament with fiery bracket run
The king of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate had something to say to all the doubters: “People really thought I wasn’t the best?”. This weekend, Ludwig, a very popular YouTube streamer who has been involved in the Smash Bros scene for years hosted what many are calling one of the most-stacked invitationals the game has ha on offer in recent memory.
Jankos to depart from G2 Esports after 5 seasons with organization
G2 Esports jungler Jankos has announced that he will not return to the organization for the 2023 LEC season. Jankos announced that he would be moving on from the team via his personal YouTube channel. “From my point of view, playing with the players I played with was really amazing,...
Best Sylas Build in League of Legends
Sylas was a game-changer for Riot Games and for the League of Legends ecosystem overall. After the release of Zoe, who steals summoners’ spells, Sylas became a popular champion for his ability to steal ultimates from enemies. Since his release, pros and high solo queue players have spent hours...
Diamond on my mind: The essential IEM Rio CS:GO Major Pick ‘Em Challenge guide
It’s time to start placing your picks for the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, following Valve’s release of the Major viewer pass on Oct. 21, along with the latest autograph and sticker capsules for the competing players and teams. For viewer pass owners, it’s another chance to play the...
Deft breaks down in tears following monumental win at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. DRX’s victory against EDward Gaming in the quarterfinal of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship...
Major drama at Halo World Championship as eUnited is handed series win over Acend due to a technical issue
An otherwise smooth first day of operations for the Halo World Championship was shrouded by controversy in its later hours, when a tightly contested matchup between eUnited and European champions Acend was decided via a competitive ruling. “Unacceptable isn’t the word,” said Acend’s Respectful. “I have never seen this happen in my life.”
Seoldam headlines DetonatioN Gaming’s VALORANT roster for 2023
VALORANT Champions 2022 came to an end almost a month ago and the VALORANT offseason is already in full swing with numerous changes on the way. On Oct. 24, DetonatioN Gaming shared its roster for the upcoming season 2023. The roster for the upcoming season will feature Seo “Suggest” Jae-young,...
MTG Standard decks that may show up at 2022 Magic World Championship
The Standard Magic: The Gathering format will take center stage at 2022 Magic Worlds, minus the Meathook Massacre, providing a number of archetypes a chance that previously didn’t exist within the format. Wizards of the Coast pulled the trigger on The Meathook Massacre ban several weeks prior to the...
A former top priority pick in competitive League currently has the lowest win rate in solo queue
Not long ago, one champion had taken over League of Legends as the hardest to balance for both professional play and solo queue: Zeri. Since her release, for example, the Spark of Zaun had been adjusted 12 times in her first nine patches, making her the toughest puzzle for Riot Games to crack. But after a handful of months, it looks like Zeri has lost her shocking appeal with the player base.
All VALORANT teams in the VCT Pacific 2023 league
T1, Gen.G, DRX, Paper Rex, ZETA DIVISION, DetonatioN Gaming, Team Secret, Talon Esports, Global Esports, and Rex Regum Qeon are the 10 VALORANT teams hailing from Asia that secured a partner spot in VCT 2023 Pacific league. This means that these organizations will be directly involved in Riot Games’ ecosystem...
A Creep and a Rampage: How Thunder Awaken made Dota 2 history for South America at TI11
Fans were treated to what felt like a Dota 2 stage show on the last day before The International 2022’s week-long break heading into the finals. Not a single team could get a winning streak going apart from Team Liquid as beastcoast and PSG.LGD bid farewell to the tournament despite their best efforts.
T1 Dota 2 is already shuffling its roster following TI11 miss
The International 2022 will be returning this weekend, and teams who failed to qualify for the event have already started shuffling their rosters. Though the first set of departures came from the Eastern European Region, T1 officially released coach March from its roster, while Kuku and Xepher announced they were looking for new opportunities.
