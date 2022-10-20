Read full article on original website
Police Seek ID For Hit-Run Driver At Lehigh Valley GIANT Food Store
Recognize him? Police are attempting to identify a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of a Lehigh Valley GIANT Food store. The crash occurred in the parking lot of the Leithsville Road store in Hellertown around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, Lower Saucon Township Police said.
Teen Hit-Run Driver Leads Police On Short Chase Through Bucks County
A teenager who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Doylestown led police on a short chase into Buckingham Township, where he was eventually arrested on Monday, Oct. 24, authorities said. Chaos began around 8:15 a.m. when police say a silver Nissan Murano was spotted fleeing the Doylestown crash...
WFMZ-TV Online
Statue stolen from yard in Perkasie, police say
PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for information after a statue was stolen from a yard. The statue pictured above was taken from a yard in the 100 block of S. Ridge Road in Perkasie sometime between 10-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said. A red SUV was...
Fire Truck Hit By Car At Scene Of Serious Bucks County Crash: Officials
A fire truck responding to a serious accident on I-95 in Bucks County was hit by a passing car, authorities said. Fire officials in Bensalem responded to the scene of a crash on a southbound I-95 lane, south of Woodhaven Road, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, said the Cornwells Fire Company in a post.
fox29.com
State police: Suspect waited for victim in Acme parking lot, shot him in the neck
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lots of an Acme store in Wilmington Friday night. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the neck on his way back to his car at an Acme on Concord Pike around 7 p.m. He was transported to local hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known at this time.
NJ Man Took Mushrooms Before Fiery Crash In Upper Makefield: Police
A New Jersey man involved in a Bucks County car crash took mushrooms before getting behind the wheel, according to authorities. Police in Upper Makefield Township were called to the scene of an accident around 9 p.m. on Aug. 6, the department said in a release Saturday, Oct. 22. Officers...
2 Center City Wawas close for good, others expected to reduce overnight hours
Wawa announced the closures last week, citing "continued safety and security challenges and business factors."
fox29.com
Police: Driver got out of car, looked at pedestrian, fled in fatal Ocean County hit-and-run
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - Officials say a driver left a woman for dead after hitting her with his car, then fleeing the scene early Sunday morning. The 28-year-old victim was found lying on the ground near Route 70 and Massachusetts Avenue when police responded to the deadly scene in Toms River around 2 a.m.
SEEN THEM? South Jersey Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Alleged Shoplifters
Police in Burlington County seek the public's help identifying a pair of shoplifting suspects. On Thursday, Oct. 20, October 20, Evesham police investigated a shoplifting at Ulta Beauty, 720 S. Route 73, where the man and woman shown above allegedly stole $4,000 worth of merchandise. If anyone knows their identities,...
This Bucks County Town is Taking Steps to Keep Township Vehicles, Equipment Safe
Supervisors from a Bucks County township are working to ensure that township vehicles and equipment are stored safely for an upcoming project. In advance of the municipal building renovation project, Falls Township vehicles and equipment will be stored on a township-owned parcel on Lincoln Circle in an attempt to thwart theft or damage of the items and property.
Wawa cuts overnight hours for multiple Pa. stores due to safety concerns
Wawa recently decided to cut overnight hours for several stores in Pennslyvania due to safety concerns, according to reports. Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce confirmed the convenience store chain is closing multiple stores from midnight to 5 a.m. in the Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County area, according to Philly Voice. The...
fox29.com
Police: Man injured in overnight shooting in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working on learning more about a shooting in Kensington. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 2600 block of E Hagert Street in the early hours of Monday morning. According to officials, officers responded to the area and found a man...
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer Township police: Beware of purse thieves
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are searching for thieves who are "terrorizing" grocery stores. Police say wallets have been stolen from people in several grocery stores in Palmer Township. Credit cards taken from those wallets were later used. Police believe the man pictured above is among those...
Dead Man Found In Trenton Fire; Mercer County Homicide Task Force Investigating Along With Detectives From MCPO and TPD
October 23, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a fatal fire…
firststateupdate.com
Trooper Hospitalized After DUI Suspect Slams Into His Patrol Vehicle Sunday
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a crash that resulted in the arrest of a Bear man after he collided with a state police vehicle, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said at approximately 3:25, this morning, Sunday, October 23, 2022, a trooper was traveling southbound...
phillyvoice.com
Bucks County man identified days after drowning in Neshaminy Creek
The Bucks County coroner has identified a man who drowned in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday. Michael Allan Fisher, a 56-year-old from Bensalem, drowned after his vehicle was submerged in water. According to a press release on Saturday afternoon, an autopsy revealed the cause of Fisher's death was an accidental drowning.
Police say a man shot, killed his co-worker during a fight in Shop Rite parking lot
A fight between two street cleaners turns deadly in the city's Oxford Circle section. Police say during the fight the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest.
Newtown Retirement Home Opens New 21-Bed Facility, Celebrates with Residents and Employees
The new addition will give local senior citizens more places to reside.Image via Pickering Manor. An assisted living facility in Bucks County recently celebrated the opening of a new addition at their well-respected retirement center.
Fugitive ID'd As Second Suspect In Double Slaying Of Teen Buddies In Suburban Philly: DA
A man who has been wanted for aggravated assault, terroristic threats and more has been identified as a second suspect in the double killings of two teen friends in Suburban Philadelphia, authorities announced. Deonte Kelly, 23, of Philadelphia — who also goes by the name "Taz" — is wanted on...
Wawa to close several stores in Philly, Bucks County overnight after armed robberies
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Days after Wawa announced two Center City locations are permanently closing for safety concerns, CBS3 has learned nine Wawa's in Northeast Philly and Bucks County are shutting down overnight following a pair of armed robberies. On Thursday night, that suspect remains on the run. The robberies happened in Bucks County but a store in Somerton is on the list. The Wawa is open to customers until about midnight, but the store will then close and it won't reopen until 5 a.m. "Safety comes first before your coffee," Kim Dorman said. Days after an alleged armed robber held-up two Bucks County...
