'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting

Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
For Anthony Hopkins, a grandfather role with personal echoes

NEW YORK (AP) — The “heart and soul” of a film is an often-overused term, but it’s practically unavoidable when it comes to Anthony Hopkins in James Gray’s “Armageddon Time.”. Gray’s autobiographical film, drawn with exquisite detail from his childhood growing up in 1980s...
Best Funko POP! horror toys

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What’s your favorite scary movie? Funko Pop has everything from superheroes to fantasy heroes to sci-fi stars, classic cult icons and horror characters from your favorite scary movies. Some of the original horror figurines are now pretty hard to come by, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t impressive ones out there waiting to terrify you. Here are the creepiest, spookiest Funko Pop toys every horror fan can appreciate.
