These Hands-Free Sneakers Are the Easiest Things You’ll Ever Slip on Your Feet, No Bending or Bunny Ears Required
In the early ‘90s, as I was gearing up for kindergarten graduation, there was one test every kid in my class needed to pass before we could spend the summer pool-side pretending to be mermaids: We had to tie our shoes perfectly in front of our kindergarten teacher. I passed, a proud and accomplished student of the bunny-ear technique, and spent the summer running around in my lace-up kicks. (When I wasn't playing mermaids, of course.)
This Salon-Favorite Hack Will Make Your Deep Conditioner Even More Hydrating—Just in Time for Dry Hair Season
As soon as temps start to drop, it's time to kick your deep-conditioning sessions into high gear so your hair can stay properly moisturized during the colder months of the year. "Deep conditioning in the cooler months is super vital to maintaining moisture," says Al Campbell, a Mizani artist and...
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
6 Hairstyles That Will Instantly Make Thin Hair Look Thicker
The pursuit of thicker hair can often mean investing hundreds of dollars in serums and supplements, then waiting months for them to work. And don't get us wrong: these solutions are certainly effective, and can deliver great results over time. But if you're looking to amp up your look now, a quick haircut might be all you need. We asked stylists to weigh in on the looks that will make your hair look instantly thicker—keep scrolling to check them out for yourself, then go ahead and book that appointment for a chop.
5 Stylist-Approved Tips To Keep Your Silk Press Smooth for Weeks Without Frying Your Hair With Heat
When the air is cool and crisp and there's no rain in the forecast—and you don't have to worry about humidity-induced frizz—it's prime time for a silk press. However, because the look is achieved by pressing your hair with a flat iron, it can be hard to maintain without frying your strands every day sacrificing your hair health. Thankfully, a few easy tweaks to your routine (and the perfect wrapping technique) can make all the difference.
Don’t Let the Cold Put a Damper on Your ‘Hot Girl Walks’: Chilly Temps Can Offer Bonus Benefits for Your Heart, Brain, and More
Like so many trends, hot girl walks have been misunderstood a time or two. Although the hashtag #hotgirlwalk has over 511 million views on TikTok, they aren’t anything particularly out of the ordinary—the term is merely a cheeky name for going outside and enjoying a normal-paced walk. And...
The 11 Best Closed-Toe Slippers to Keep Your Feet Snug and Happy Around the House
As a kid, I would constantly run around the house barefoot. It only took 20+ years of patient reminding by my parents combined with the "unexplainable" aches and pains of adulthood to understand the importance of supportive (and stylish!) slippers. No shade to anyone who swears by their sandals, but for me, there’s nothing quite like sliding into a pair of cozy, closed-toe slippers. Especially with winter right around the corner, a closed-toe style feels less like a personal preference and more like a must-have.
Reviewers Say Laying on This Mat of Spikes Is Like One Big Exhale for Your Body—And the Relief Is ‘Intense’
If your body is as tense as a fist, whether from a strenuous workout, stress, or perhaps sitting in your office chair for too long without breaks, you might be yearning for relief—ASAP. While it’s possible to knead out the knots with the assistance of a massage therapist (or a willing partner or friend), these options aren’t readily available for all. Thankfully, there are massage tools, such as acupressure mats, that allow you to alleviate discomfort all on your own—and the ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set ($30) is one popular variation that has already amassed over 35,000 positive ratings from Amazon shoppers.
The Derm Who Invented ‘Skin Cycling’ Just Launched a Powerful Skin-Resurfacing Serum That Won’t Cause Irritation
As the creator of "skin cycling," a less-is-more method of skin-care application that drives results while minimizing irritation, Whitney Bowe, MD, is all about making sure your products aren't doing harm. "When my patients would ask me for recommendations for an exfoliating product, I found myself torn between products that were effective but were irritating and products that were very gentle, but didn't really deliver results," says Dr. Bowe, a board-certified dermatologist and research scientist in New York City. So she formulated her own exfoliating serum—DWB Beauty Exfoliation Night ($79). It's potent, yet gentle.
Why You Can’t Stop Scrolling on Your Phone Before Bed, and How To Break the Pattern
It’s one thing to carve out enough time for sleep, but for plenty of folks, it’s entirely another thing to actually make full use of that window. Perhaps you’ve set aside the recommended seven to eight hours, but when your bedtime arrives, you find yourself putting off going to bed in a habit called “revenge bedtime procrastination.” However misguided, this is often an attempt to exercise control over your time, if your daytime hours seem to be controlled by others. Relatedly, you might even make it into your bed at night in a timely fashion only to be consumed by the feeling that you just can’t stop scrolling on your phone. That thumb-to-screen reflex is likely also tied to control, according to therapist Meg Josephson, MSW—but in this case, by way of escapism.
How To Properly Clean Your TV Screen Without Damaging It
Have you ever been cozied up on the couch or in bed, streaming your favorite show, only to realize that there are major smears across your dusty TV screen? Yep, we’ve all been there at some point or another. As such, we’ve all also likely stood in front of our TV wondering how to wipe it down. With that in mind, we chatted with cleaning expert and COO at The Cleaning Authority Leanne Stapf to learn how to clean a TV screen once and for all. Keep reading for her top tips.
What It Was Like To Finally Do My Favorite Streaming Pandemic Workout In Person
I called it my "HUH"-ing time. Two or three times a week during the first six months of the pandemic, I'd log into the digital platform for The Class and spend 60 minutes gutturally shouting while I squatted, burpied, “jacked,” and danced, making quite a racket in my two-bedroom apartment.
The 2-Minute Mobility Routine You Can (and Should) Do Right at Your Desk To Avoid Back Pain
Most of us spend the majority of our days stuck in front of our computers. And those long, stationary hours at our desks can wreak havoc on our neck, back, or shoulders. We usually blame the pain and stiffness on poor posture. But Abby Halpin, DPT, a physical therapist and the owner of Forte Performance and Physical Therapy, says that it’s often less about having bad posture and more about how long you’re in the same position with that posture.
The Sudden Urge To Poop After Leaving the House Is Rooted in Science, According to Experts
We've all been there. You're halfway down the street to your subway stop or finally pulling out of the driveway after wrestling your kids into their car seats, when the feeling strikes: the dreaded urge to need to go number two the second your own commode is just out of reach. Your tummy is rumbling, nature is indeed calling, and you know that you need to find a bathroom stat.
Allow Yourself To ‘Completely Surrender’ in These Post-Run Cooldown Stretches
One of my favorite ways to cool down after a run is with a post-workout walk. It brings my heart rate down, and signals to my body that it’s okay to get out of fight-or-flight mode. But there’s a lot more going on in the body during a run...
4 Ingredients Derms Are Begging You To Stay Away From If You’ve Got Eczema
For those prone to eczema, it can feel like flare-ups are impossible to avoid during the colder, dryer months of the year. The harsh conditions and lack of humidity in the air wreak havoc on your skin barrier, making it peak season for the itchy, uncomfortable rashes associated with the condition. And while it's crucial to know which actives you should be slathering on every day to stave off these sensitivities this time of year (namely ceramides, humectants, and emollients), it's just as important to know what ingredients to avoid.
Score 20% Off the Best-Selling Anti-Aging Cream in America (and More) During It Cosmetics’ Friends and Family Sale
When Jamie Kern Lima founded It Cosmetics in 2008, it was because she wanted products that helped with her biggest beauty concerns—rosacea, hyperpigmentation, and sparse brows. To create formulas that actually worked, the award-winning TV news anchor teamed with dermatologists and plastic surgeons. Now, It Cosmetics is a destination for skin-loving products that help you feel your best.
5 Mood-Boosting Tips for Your Morning Routine if You Get the Winter Blues
As the air turns crisp and the leaves start showing off bright shades of orange and yellow, you might get excited about the impending cozy season—we're talking endless soup recipes, warm mugs of tea, and burrowing under a fluffy blanket for the foreseeable future. But for people with seasonal affective disorder (SAD), also called seasonal depression, the shorter, colder, and darker days can creep up and wreak havoc on mental health and well-being. That's because SAD is a type of depression that tends to crop up at the same time every year, typically when there is less sunlight (but not always), according to the Mayo Clinic. The good news is there are some tips for seasonal depression, particularly tweaks to your morning routine, that can potentially lighten your mood—even when it's dark outside.
Who Needs a Pilates Reformer When You’ve Got a Foam Roller?
Pilates reformers challenge your core, shoulders, and other muscle groups by making you work to either move the carriage or hold it steady. Unfortunately, you usually have to go to a class to work out on one, or shell out thousands of dollars to get one for your home. But...
Birkenstock Boston Clogs Are Impossible To Find—But Shoppers Swear These $40 Identical Copycats Are Even Better
Regardless of what your level of social media involvement—odds are you’ve seen the Birkenstock Boston Clog on your feed at one point or another. Just like the brand’s sandal that went from polarizing to wildly popular in what felt like no time at all, the Bostons have become the new (er, old?) “it” shoe since going viral on TikTok this fall (#birkenstockboston has 81.6 million views and counting!).
