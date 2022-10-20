It’s one thing to carve out enough time for sleep, but for plenty of folks, it’s entirely another thing to actually make full use of that window. Perhaps you’ve set aside the recommended seven to eight hours, but when your bedtime arrives, you find yourself putting off going to bed in a habit called “revenge bedtime procrastination.” However misguided, this is often an attempt to exercise control over your time, if your daytime hours seem to be controlled by others. Relatedly, you might even make it into your bed at night in a timely fashion only to be consumed by the feeling that you just can’t stop scrolling on your phone. That thumb-to-screen reflex is likely also tied to control, according to therapist Meg Josephson, MSW—but in this case, by way of escapism.

