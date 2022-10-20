Read full article on original website
Vehicle lands partially on a roof in Antelope
ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) —Four people were taken to a hospital Monday morning after a crash left a vehicle partially on a house’s roof, Sacramento Metro Fire said. Fire officials said the incident was reported a little after 9 a.m. and that three vehicles were involved. The crash occurred near Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue. Photos […]
KCRA.com
Several cars destroyed in fire at North Highlands apartment complex
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Multiple vehicles caught fire at a Sacramento County apartment complex on Sunday, authorities said. The cars caught fire at an apartment complex off of Oakhollow Drive near Roseville Road in North Highlands around 3:30 p.m., the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on social media. Video...
mymotherlode.com
Wednesday’s Structure And Vegetation Fire Began With Explosion
Burson, CA – Wednesday’s Meadow Fire in Burson is now being blamed on an illegal butane honey oil lab. According to investigators, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office began getting a flood of calls around 1:15 p.m. reporting an explosion, which was heard and felt throughout the Burson area. As earlier reported here, once on the scene, Columbia air and ground resources began battling an outbuilding, house, and vegetation fire. The grass fire grew to nine acres before crews were able to extinguish it, and both structures were heavily damaged.
Fox40
Two injured in wrong-way crash on Highway 50
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were injured in a crash on Highway 50 Sunday after a driver drove the wrong way on the road, the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said. The fire department said around 8 p.m., crews responded to a report of an...
Record-Courier
Early morning break-ins result in arrest
A rash of early Saturday morning commercial burglaries resulted in a Sacramento man being detained after a vehicle matching the description of that involved was found behind the former Carson Valley Chevrolet building. Andrey Yakimov, 34, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. on a Nevada State Police contempt warrant...
Mountain Democrat
PG&E details safety measures
“We acknowledge that it is a challenge for customers to be without power even for short periods of time but it is also important to note that this is a highly effective tool that we put in place.” — Brandon Sanders, PG&E local government affairs representative. El Dorado...
Sacramento Wienerschnitzel up in flames, again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters responded to The Wienerschnitzel at 845 El Camino Ave on Wednesday for the second time in a little more than a month to battle flames once again. On Sept. 2 the business was shut down due to a fire in the attic that fire crews were able to contain and […]
Power restored to Placer County residents
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — 6:30 p.m. update: Power has been restored to all affected homes, according to PG&E. Original story: More than 1,000 Placer County residents are without power due to an "unplanned outage," according to Pacific Gas and Electric. Residents in the Foresthill area are currently most affected....
Mountain Democrat
Frontline heroes — heavy lifters
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Mother Lode Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution at its annual dinner Oct. 13 recognized three of El Dorado County’s most outstanding frontline heroes. Speaking for El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year Det. Daryl Miller was his sergeant, Stephen Coburn....
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Injury Accident Occurs Near Rancho Murieta
A motorcycle injury accident occurred on October 20 south of Rancho Murieta. The injury was reported around 8:18 a.m. along Meiss Road, according to the accident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The rider reportedly fell off his motorcycle after hitting a speed bump. Injured Rider Transported to Hospital.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple Semi Collision Near Elk Grove Blocks I-5
I-5 Near Twin Cities Road Blocked by Multiple Semi Collision. A multiple semi collision southwest of Elk Grove along Interstate 5 on October 20 resulted in a large fire, stalling traffic and requiring that a Sig Alert be issued. The accident occurred around 7:08 a.m. along northbound I-5 just south of the Twin Cities Road off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report. The semi that caught fire was on the bridge over the canal, which also set nearby trees ablaze.
CBS News
Fire breaks out at South Sacramento home
Metro Fire responded to a house fire on Mirador Way in South Sacramento on Saturday. Firefighters say the blaze started in the backyard, threatening nearby homes. The fire was eventually put out. No injuries were reported.
KCRA.com
Pursuit reaching 115 mph ends when suspect crashes into 2 East Sacramento homes, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is in the hospital Saturday after the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said he led deputies on a chase from Highway 99 to an East Sacramento neighborhood where he crashed into two homes. Just before 4 p.m., deputies observed the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway...
Man killed at Grant Union High School identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
Occupants safely escape early Saturday house fire in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters battled an early morning house fire Saturday in South Sacramento.Sacramento Metro Firefighters were dispatched to the 6900 block of Mirador Way just after 5 a.m. They arrived to heavy fire from the backside of a home with flames threatening an adjacent home.The fire was started in the backyard in the outdoor kitchen area, according to firefighters.No injuries were reported. The occupants were awakened by their smoke detectors were able to get out of the house safely. The incident is under investigation.
CBS News
Pedestrian found dead in Fair Oaks
FAIR OAKS -- The CHP is investigating the circumstances surrounding a pedestrian found dead on the road in Fair Oaks. Just before 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received the call of a pedestrian lying on the road on Watkins Drive, west of Sacramento Street, the CHP says.
abc10.com
Highway 20 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital near Yuba City
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday near Yuba City. Few details surrounding the crash have been released at this time, but officials confirmed that a crash along Highway 20 and Humphrey Road Saturday left one person dead and another person in the hospital.
4 People Seriously Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Citrus Heights (Citrus Heights, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning in Citrus Heights. The officials stated that the crash happened near Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue at around 9 a.m.
Micro apartments the size of a single-car garage being built in Downtown Sacramento
DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — Micro-apartments are being built a block from Capitol Park to accommodate workers who make less than $43,000.Capitol Area Development Authority representative Renee Funston described the size of one of the apartment units shown to CBS13 as being about 267 square feet, the size of a single-car garage. The micro-apartment unit includes a small bathroom, kitchenette, and a queen-sized bed that comes out of the wall.The five-story building features a community space that overlooks the Sacramento skyline from the top floor."This is something that we're more used to seeing in bigger cities like San Francisco and New York City," said Capitol Area Development Authority representative Renee Funston.Funston says that occupancy of the tiny units is limited to two people per unit two avoid "overcrowding issues."Rent will be around $700-$1000, depending on a person's income level.The building is built on state-owned land and is the first project constructed under Gov. Newsom's executive order to use surplus state property for more housing.The apartments don't come with a parking space, and you are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit.For more information, click here.
