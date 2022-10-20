Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe
CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
Massachusetts and Vermont men identified in deadly Keene plane crash
The names of the two people killed in a small plane crash in Keene have been released.
mynbc5.com
Jury trial begins for man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death in 2018
Vt. — Tyler Pollender-Savery, the man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death in 2018, was back in a White River Junction courtroom Monday afternoon. New Hampshire’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Jennie Duval, was among several people to take the stand, detailing the injuries seen on the 11-month-old Karsen Rickert when he died.
A killer fueled by jealousy or victim of the ‘worst kind of conjecture’? Murder trial begins in infant’s death
Tyler Pollender-Savery is charged with second-degree murder in the January 2018 death of 11-month-old Karsen Rickert in Ludlow. The trial is expected to run through the week in Windsor County Superior criminal court. Read the story on VTDigger here: A killer fueled by jealousy or victim of the ‘worst kind of conjecture’? Murder trial begins in infant’s death.
Woman crashes into police cruiser following multi-city chase in New Hampshire
NEWPORT, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman with at least four warrants for her arrest crashed into a police department cruiser following a multi-city pursuit. New Hampshire state police tried to stop Ashley Smith, 29, Friday evening for not having license plates and defective equipment, according to WMUR. Smith...
57-year-old Massachusetts man dies while hiking near Kancamagus Highway
LINCOLN, N.H. -- A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers from N.H. Fish and Game Department were notified that the man was having a medical emergency on Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m..According to the department, cell phone service in that area is nonexistent and the alert came in with limited information through an emergency beacon. A rescue team of conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and a NH Army National Guard rescue helicopter was also requested. Ground crews reached the man by 1:25 p.m.. "Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts undertaken by passing good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful and the hiker was deceased," said the Fish and Game Department. The helicopter was then diverted to an emergency on Mount Avalon and the ground team carried the deceased hiker two miles to the trailhead. The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.
WMUR.com
Woman seriously hurt in ATV mishap in Stratford
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester woman is recovering from serious injuries after an all-terrain vehicle mishap in Stratford. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the 44-year-old hit a bump on the trail, which caused her to lose control and jump off her ATV Sunday afternoon. Investigators said the...
WMUR.com
Investigators release identities of men killed in plane crash in Keene
KEENE, N.H. — Investigators have released the identities of the two people killed when a plane crashed into a building in Keene on Friday night. The victims were identified as Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont. According to the National Transportation...
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Reed Messner Of Colchester, VT for DUI
On Sunday, Vermont State Police arrested Reed Messner, 27, of Colchester, VT for DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal. Around 1:52 a.m. Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 North, at mile marker 90 in the town of Winooski after observing several lane violations. While Troopers...
whdh.com
NH woman arrested after police pursuit
NEWPORT, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police arrested a woman who had multiple warrants after a police chase through Claremont and Newport, NH. The incident started around 9 p.m. Friday when an NH State Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle, driven by Ashley E. Smith, 29, of Warner, NH on Elm Street in Newport for having no license plate and a defective equipment violation.
WCAX
NH double murder suspect used fake ID, alias to buy gun in Barre
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) — The investigation into a New Hampshire double murder has also revealed what appears to be a large hole in the background check system for gun purchases. When Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont for the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple, he had a handgun that police say he bought in Barre using a phony ID, fooling FBI background checks.
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
NECN
NH Man Arrested in Brutal Hammer Attack and Robbery
A New Hampshire man is facing charges following a months-long investigation into a robbery and hammer attack. Police say a man was brutally attacked with a hammer and robbed in Nashua, New Hampshire, on August 27. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with severe facial injuries, police said. He was then transported to Massachusetts General Hospital to receive specialized care.
Tesla Plans to Open Its First Vermont Dealership in South Burlington
Electric car manufacturer Tesla hopes to open its first Vermont dealership in a former grocery store in South Burlington. But zoning for the former Hannaford property, which has been vacant for four years, does not allow auto sales, a designation reserved for properties with frontage directly on the busy Shelburne Road corridor.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after police witness 3 vehicles racing on I-89 in Burlington
BURLINGTON — A 29-year-old man from Winooski is facing charges following an incident in South Burlington on Friday. Police say they observed three vehicles traveling together on I-89 south at an extremely high rate of speed at around 11:45 p.m. The RADAR equipped in the police cruiser recorded their...
Police: Suspect in New Hampshire couple's death lived in woods for months
CONCORD, N.H. — A man charged with shooting a New Hampshire couple to death on a hiking trail in April had spent months living in nearby woods but disappeared after lying to police just before the bodies were discovered, according to court documents released Thursday. The New Hampshire State...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Grafton County, NH
Situated right at the border of the United States and Canada, Grafton County is one of New Hampshire’s best destinations if you’re planning to explore the mountains of Northeastern America. Many of the towns and cities in Grafton County have access to sprawling mountain trails, caves, rivers, and...
WCAX
Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury
NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. The recent court ruling paves the way for some sort of youth facility, but that...
newportdispatch.com
Woman accused of assault, damaging property in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A 37-year-old woman from Perkinsville was cited following an incident in Springfield on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault at a home on Charlestown Road at around 11:30 p.m. Police allege that Jennifer L. Dupuis assaulted her former boyfriend and caused property damage to...
mynbc5.com
Castelli visits town hall in Saranac Lake to meet with Veterans about VA Challenges
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — The Saranac Lake VFW is holding a town hall for area vets, with the invite extended to both congressional candidates for New York’s 21st District; Democrat Matt Castelli and Republican incumbent Rep. Elise Stefanik. Castelli was in attendance and Stefanik was attending a meeting...
Comments / 0