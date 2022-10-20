ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

CBS Boston

New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe

CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
MANCHESTER, NH
mynbc5.com

Jury trial begins for man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death in 2018

Vt. — Tyler Pollender-Savery, the man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death in 2018, was back in a White River Junction courtroom Monday afternoon. New Hampshire’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Jennie Duval, was among several people to take the stand, detailing the injuries seen on the 11-month-old Karsen Rickert when he died.
LUDLOW, VT
VTDigger

A killer fueled by jealousy or victim of the ‘worst kind of conjecture’? Murder trial begins in infant’s death

Tyler Pollender-Savery is charged with second-degree murder in the January 2018 death of 11-month-old Karsen Rickert in Ludlow. The trial is expected to run through the week in Windsor County Superior criminal court. Read the story on VTDigger here: A killer fueled by jealousy or victim of the ‘worst kind of conjecture’? Murder trial begins in infant’s death.
LUDLOW, VT
CBS Boston

57-year-old Massachusetts man dies while hiking near Kancamagus Highway

LINCOLN, N.H. -- A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers from N.H. Fish and Game Department were notified that the man was having a medical emergency on Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m..According to the department, cell phone service in that area is nonexistent and the alert came in with limited information through an emergency beacon. A rescue team of conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and a NH Army National Guard rescue helicopter was also requested.  Ground crews reached the man by 1:25 p.m.. "Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts undertaken by passing good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful and the hiker was deceased," said the Fish and Game Department. The helicopter was then diverted to an emergency on Mount Avalon and the ground team carried the deceased hiker two miles to the trailhead. The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified. 
LINCOLN, NH
WMUR.com

Woman seriously hurt in ATV mishap in Stratford

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester woman is recovering from serious injuries after an all-terrain vehicle mishap in Stratford. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the 44-year-old hit a bump on the trail, which caused her to lose control and jump off her ATV Sunday afternoon. Investigators said the...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Investigators release identities of men killed in plane crash in Keene

KEENE, N.H. — Investigators have released the identities of the two people killed when a plane crashed into a building in Keene on Friday night. The victims were identified as Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont. According to the National Transportation...
KEENE, NH
newstalknewengland.com

Vermont State Police Arrest Reed Messner Of Colchester, VT for DUI

On Sunday, Vermont State Police arrested Reed Messner, 27, of Colchester, VT for DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal. Around 1:52 a.m. Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 North, at mile marker 90 in the town of Winooski after observing several lane violations. While Troopers...
COLCHESTER, VT
whdh.com

NH woman arrested after police pursuit

NEWPORT, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police arrested a woman who had multiple warrants after a police chase through Claremont and Newport, NH. The incident started around 9 p.m. Friday when an NH State Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle, driven by Ashley E. Smith, 29, of Warner, NH on Elm Street in Newport for having no license plate and a defective equipment violation.
NEWPORT, NH
WCAX

NH double murder suspect used fake ID, alias to buy gun in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) — The investigation into a New Hampshire double murder has also revealed what appears to be a large hole in the background check system for gun purchases. When Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont for the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple, he had a handgun that police say he bought in Barre using a phony ID, fooling FBI background checks.
BARRE, VT
VTDigger

Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire

Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
NECN

NH Man Arrested in Brutal Hammer Attack and Robbery

A New Hampshire man is facing charges following a months-long investigation into a robbery and hammer attack. Police say a man was brutally attacked with a hammer and robbed in Nashua, New Hampshire, on August 27. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with severe facial injuries, police said. He was then transported to Massachusetts General Hospital to receive specialized care.
NASHUA, NH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Grafton County, NH

Situated right at the border of the United States and Canada, Grafton County is one of New Hampshire’s best destinations if you’re planning to explore the mountains of Northeastern America. Many of the towns and cities in Grafton County have access to sprawling mountain trails, caves, rivers, and...
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
WCAX

Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. The recent court ruling paves the way for some sort of youth facility, but that...
NEWBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman accused of assault, damaging property in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 37-year-old woman from Perkinsville was cited following an incident in Springfield on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault at a home on Charlestown Road at around 11:30 p.m. Police allege that Jennifer L. Dupuis assaulted her former boyfriend and caused property damage to...
SPRINGFIELD, VT

