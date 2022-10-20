ATM owners heads up. This could come your way next. Baltimore City police said they are investigating 57 ATM-related thefts year to date. There was another round of ATM thefts overnight. One store owner told WJZ-TV that he actually caught two men carrying the machine out of the store. The owner of the store said he was just one of three stores hit last night on the road, and the same suspect was spotted on camera at each one of them. If you operate a small free standing ATM machine like this one in the video, you might want to consider options making it a little more permanent and certainly monitor how much cash is in the machine at any one time.These thieves are bold.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO