ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 50

Leroy Price
3d ago

That's what happens when you're a criminal Doesn't matter what age you are it's the way you were brought up by your criminal parents

Reply(6)
7
Cat Overzat
3d ago

So it was a drive by….he was targeted….ok… it’s sad however seems like he was doing something or being a part of something he shouldn’t have….

Reply
2
ant63
4d ago

Common denominator, single unmarried uneducated mothers with multiple children by multiple baby daddy’s raised. Keep ignoring the pink elephant in the room.

Reply(5)
4
Related
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed inside car near Nationals Park, police say

WASHINGTON - A shooting Sunday afternoon outside Nationals Park in Southeast, D.C. left a man dead, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Once at the scene, officers found...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Police ID man gunned down inside car near Nationals Park; $25K offered in case

WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified the man shot and killed inside his vehicle over the weekend near Nationals Park while the search for his killer continues. Police say 31-year-old Kavaughn Washington of Oxon Hill, Md. died in shooting that rattled the popular Navy Yard neighborhood Sunday. The shooting happened around...
OXON HILL, MD
WUSA9

2 killed, 3 in critical condition following Spotsylvania Co. crash

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Three people are in critical condition after a driver crashed a car while trying to speed from police in Spotsylvania County early Monday morning. According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, a person called 911 just before 2:30 a.m. saying they had been the victim of an armed robbery and claimed that the robbers were driving on Lafayette Boulevard.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
iheart.com

Two masked men walk in and carry the ATM machine straight out the door !

ATM owners heads up. This could come your way next. Baltimore City police said they are investigating 57 ATM-related thefts year to date. There was another round of ATM thefts overnight. One store owner told WJZ-TV that he actually caught two men carrying the machine out of the store. The owner of the store said he was just one of three stores hit last night on the road, and the same suspect was spotted on camera at each one of them. If you operate a small free standing ATM machine like this one in the video, you might want to consider options making it a little more permanent and certainly monitor how much cash is in the machine at any one time.These thieves are bold.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Man killed in Prince George’s Co. crash

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Saturday night. Around 8:10 p.m., Prince George’s County police said they responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway about a report about a collision involving a pedestrian. They found a...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Police identify man killed in District Heights shooting

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in District Heights. Responding officers found Kenneth Morris III, 28, of Capitol Heights, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when responding to the shooting near the intersection of Walters Lane and Pennsylvania Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy