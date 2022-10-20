Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
WSVN-TV
Florida senate candidates make South Florida stop as early voting begins in Miami-Dade and Broward
(WSVN) - As early voting kicks off in South Florida, one of the races voters will decide on is who will take a U.S. Senate seat. Both candidates, Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings and Republican incumbent Marco Rubio, held campaign events as voting began Monday. There was a good turnout at...
tamaractalk.com
SLED Club of Kings Point Hosts 5th Annual Luncheon for Women in Distress Oct. 26
In recognition of October National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the SLED Club of Kings Point Tamarac is raising money for Women in Distress of Broward County. SLED, which stands for Socialize Learn, Educate, and Discuss, is now in its fifth year of hosting the annual luncheon on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Jacaranda Country Club in Plantation.
WSVN-TV
Job opportunities available at Last Mega South Florida Job Fair of 2022 in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Last Mega South Florida Job Fair of 2022 will be holding its event at FLA Live Arena at One Panther Parkway, next week. Potential job opportunities will be located in Broward, Miami and Palm Beach counties. Employers at the job fair will be doing on the spot interviews as well as making job offers.
Click10.com
Large military hospital ship docks at Port Miami before upcoming humanitarian mission
MIAMI – A big sendoff from South Florida as military officers and crew members onboard one of the U.S. Navy’s largest hospital ships made a stop in Miami before leaving on their next humanitarian mission. The USNS Comfort docked at Port Miami Sunday morning to pick up supplies...
CBS News
Get Hired! Companies looking to fill 6,500 positions at mega-job fair in Sunrise
FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at an upcoming mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena,...
WINKNEWS.com
Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old Miami girl
A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Bianza Toutebon, last seen in the 20000 block of NW 47th Ave. in Miami. Bianza was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, gray shorts and colorful Croc shoes. Her current hairstyle is unknown. This is a developing story and will be...
Click10.com
Dirty Dining: Dead rodent and roaches found inside Miami Beach eatery
Below is a list of places that had either rodent, roach, or fly issues during an inspection last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Two of the places listed below were ordered shut. According to state records, there was a dead rodent, rodent droppings, and a...
WSVN-TV
Winterfest launch party announces 2022 grand marshals
We are on the cusp of the Christmas season, and there is no better way to kick off things than with Winterfest. And you know there’s no better way to celebrate Winterfest than with a party!. The Winterfest launch party was hosted in Fort Lauderdale by the Marriot Harbor...
floridapolitics.com
Forget the polls, left-leaning grassroots organization looking to turn out unlikely voters
LGBTQ advocacy group looks to turn around Broward County's historically low voter turnout. A Miami-based LGBTQ advocacy group is looking to harness Broward County’s demographic and Democratic might this election, focusing its ground game on a county that has typically lagged in voter turnout. Safeguarding American Values for Everyone...
This Is Florida's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
Baby Falls From 3rd Story of Coral Springs Apartment Building
A baby fell from a third-story patio at a Coral Springs apartment building Sunday, authorities said. The child, who is around one year old, was flown to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale as a precaution due to the height of the fall, authorities said. The incident happened near 2900 Riverside Drive.
niceville.com
Florida women going to prison for role in alleged falsified medical study
FLORIDA — Two Florida medical study coordinators have been ordered to prison in connection with their part in an alleged scheme to falsify medical trial data, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal judge sentenced the two Florida women in...
Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder
MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County, police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
Click10.com
Armed thief breaks into Miami-Dade home while owners were sound asleep
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An armed thief broke into a southwest Miami-Dade County home while the homeowners were sound asleep in the next room. The thief quietly took electronics and other items before quickly leaving. It happened Friday night on Southwest 75th Street. This fellow was hooded, (wearing) gloves,...
WSVN-TV
Coral Gables business gifts groom’s suit to SW Miami-Dade couple targeted by porch pirates; 2 charged
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of porch pirates threw a wrench into a South Florida couple’s wedding plans, but a business is helping take them from sad to stunning. 7News cameras on Friday captured Marian Conesa and her fiancé, Robert Garcia, at The House of Suits in Coral Gables.
WSVN-TV
South Florida elections officials make final preps ahead of start of early voting
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Elections officials in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are ready for South Florida voters to hit the polls for two weeks of early voting. Beginning Monday morning, registered voters will be able to voice their choice early ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Local elections...
WSVN-TV
Man detained in connection to stolen Amazon truck in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A stolen Amazon truck was found in a North Miami Beach neighborhood, and a man has been detained in connection to it. The North Miami Beach Police Department and the North Miami Police Department may now be working side by side in this case of a stolen Amazon truck that was found on Monday.
Broward County’s First Whit’s Frozen Custard to Open in Lighthouse Point
Whit’s Frozen Custard will open in Fort Lauderdale next year
islandernews.com
Large fish kills in areas of Miami
A large fish kill was seen in several areas of Biscayne Bay this week, reportedly due to water pollution and low oxygen levels in the sea, witnesses, authorities, and wildlife officials said. On Thursday, Miami-Dade County officials reported fish kills in the north basin of Biscayne Bay, especially in the...
