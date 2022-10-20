ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

SLED Club of Kings Point Hosts 5th Annual Luncheon for Women in Distress Oct. 26

In recognition of October National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the SLED Club of Kings Point Tamarac is raising money for Women in Distress of Broward County. SLED, which stands for Socialize Learn, Educate, and Discuss, is now in its fifth year of hosting the annual luncheon on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Jacaranda Country Club in Plantation.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old Miami girl

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Bianza Toutebon, last seen in the 20000 block of NW 47th Ave. in Miami. Bianza was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, gray shorts and colorful Croc shoes. Her current hairstyle is unknown. This is a developing story and will be...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Dirty Dining: Dead rodent and roaches found inside Miami Beach eatery

Below is a list of places that had either rodent, roach, or fly issues during an inspection last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Two of the places listed below were ordered shut. According to state records, there was a dead rodent, rodent droppings, and a...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Winterfest launch party announces 2022 grand marshals

We are on the cusp of the Christmas season, and there is no better way to kick off things than with Winterfest. And you know there’s no better way to celebrate Winterfest than with a party!. The Winterfest launch party was hosted in Fort Lauderdale by the Marriot Harbor...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder

MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County,  police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man detained in connection to stolen Amazon truck in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A stolen Amazon truck was found in a North Miami Beach neighborhood, and a man has been detained in connection to it. The North Miami Beach Police Department and the North Miami Police Department may now be working side by side in this case of a stolen Amazon truck that was found on Monday.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
islandernews.com

Large fish kills in areas of Miami

A large fish kill was seen in several areas of Biscayne Bay this week, reportedly due to water pollution and low oxygen levels in the sea, witnesses, authorities, and wildlife officials said. On Thursday, Miami-Dade County officials reported fish kills in the north basin of Biscayne Bay, especially in the...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy