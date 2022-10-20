ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks Co. Pedestrian Struck By Car Crossing Highway At Night

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A Bucks County man is in the hospital, after authorities said he tried to cross a busy highway at night.

The unnamed 35-year-old was crossing Easton Road/Route 611 near the Creekview Shopping Center in Warrington around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15,  township police said.

While crossing the street, officials said the man "darted" out of the crosswalk and into the road. Several cars avoided hitting him before he was struck, they added.

Police noted that it was dark outside, that the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, and that there are no streetlights at the intersection where he was hit.

The man was rushed to Abington Hospital where he was treated for facial lacerations, a broken ankle, and "severe" road rash across his body, authorities said.

He was listed in stable condition as of Thursday, Oct. 20, police added.

The incident remains under investigation.

It's the second serious pedestrian accident in Warrington in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, a 66-year-old man suffered a traumatic brain injury after he was struck by a car while walking along Street Road.

His condition was listed as stable on Wednesday, Oct. 19, but officials said he faces a long road to recovery.

