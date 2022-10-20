ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion

The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double

Jokic finished Saturday's 122-117 victory over the Thunder with 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 16 rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes. Jokic tied Wilt Chamberlain as the center with most triple-doubles in NBA history and it's only a matter of time before he passes him, as the Serbian is one of the most versatile offensive threats in The Association. The two-time MVP winner has two triple-doubles in three games this season and is already in midseason form.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Dominates in crushing victory

Doncic finished Saturday's 137-96 victory over the Grizzlies with 32 points (12-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes. Doncic took control of the game early, torching the Mavericks to the tune of 23 first-quarter points. While he did end with a magnificent fantasy line, the fact the game was basically done by halftime meant his playing time was reduced. It's been a frantic start to the season for Doncic, repaying the faith to those who snapped him up early in drafts. In what is obviously a small sample size, Doncic has thus far shot well from the free throw line. If he can maintain an improved stroke, he could very well be in the running for the number one overall player this season.
Colts' Julian Blackmon: Comes off bench

Blackmon had three total tackles in Sunday's loss at Tennessee. He came off the bench and played on 21 of the defense's 59 snaps. Blackmon missed two games with an ankle injury, then was active in Week 6 and didn't play. It's not clear if he's not back to full speed or if Rodney Thomas has supplanted him as the starting free safety.
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-game, seven-assist streak

Kucherov delivered an assist Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Islanders. It extended his point streak to four games (seven assists). Kucherov is still waiting to score his first goal of the season. He has eight apples in six contests so far.
Lions' Josh Paschal: Ready for debut

Paschal (sports hernia) was activated from the PUP list Saturday. Paschal started the season on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia during the offseason. The rookie should make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
Jets' Ty Johnson: Climbs up depth chart

Johnson is expected to step in as the top change-of-pace option behind Michael Carter beginning with Sunday's game against the Patriots after tests confirmed lead back Breece Hall (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear and a minor meniscus injury during the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com report.
Jets' C.J. Mosley: Has game-sealing pick overturned

Mosley totaled eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos. Mosley posted his second-lowest tackle total of the season but seemingly made up for it by securing the game-clinching interception off a deflection in the final minute. A replay review surprisingly reversed the interception ruling despite scant evidence but the Jets got a fourth-down stop on the following play to hold on for the win.
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Remains heavily involced

Dulcich recorded six receptions on nine targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Jets. Dulcich was active for his second career game and remained entrenched as Denver's top tight end. He finished tied with Courtland Sutton for second on the team with nine targets and was only out-gained only by Jerry Jeudy. Dulcich worked almost exclusively in short areas of the field, though he did manage a 16-yard reception late in the fourth quarter. He could lose some targets when Russell Wilson (hamstring) is able to return, but Dulcich appears to have quickly integrated himself into the Denver offense.
