Lakewood, WA

U.P. Council endorses “all inclusive” playground

A proposed design for the “all inclusive” play area at Cirque Park was endorsed by the UP City Council, following a review and recommendation by the City Park Advisory Commission. The Commission reviewed the play area plan developed in conjunction with Game Time, a designer and manufacturer of play equipment. The “all-inclusive” play area will be located at the City’s spacious Cirque Bridgeport Park, which is located near the intersection of those thoroughfares. This playground design would provide a safe place where children of all abilities can play together, and would be developmentally appropriate for children with or without disabilities.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
Lakewood Rotary to host inaugural Murder Mystery Event

Submitted by Gayle Selden for Lakewood Rotary. For a $100 donation, you will be an attendee at the Billionaires’ Club Annual Masquerade Ball. The Masquerade Ball is a private soiree with very few coveted invitations. Many would kill to be invited. In the midst of the masquerade, a tragic death takes the evening for a turn. Behind the masks and feathers you will find secrets. You must gather clues and unmask the killer before they get away!
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Puyallup City Council Oct. 25 Meeting Agenda

The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Oct. 25 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Lakewood City Council Oct. 24 Meeting Agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on Oct. 24 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Iconic Federal Way rink to anchor new South King County community center

Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
KING COUNTY, WA
Notice of Application: City of Lakewood Development Services

City of Lakewood announcement. The project proposes subdividing a 2.43-acre lot located at 8002 112th Street SW into eleven (11) residential lots. The proposed lots range from 7,500 square feet to 8,294 square feet. The proposal includes a new pervious private roadway off Interlaaken Dr. SW for access and associated tree removal. Learn more at the City’s website.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Diversity Education Leader Eddie Moore, Jr. to headline the fall convening of The People’s Gathering at PLU

Pacific Lutheran University announcement. Pacific Lutheran University’s Campus Ministry and Center for Graduate and Continuing Education will co-host the fall virtual convening of The People’s Gathering: A Revolution of Consciousness conference on November 10. The People’s Gathering: A Revolution of Consciousness conference is a professional and personal development...
N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street intersection work started Oct. 17

Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. These construction activities and schedule are dependent on weather. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
TACOMA, WA
CPSD Promising Future:

A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Lakeview Hope Academy fifth grader Sosanna Johnson. Sosanna has been enjoying math this year and is proud of the way she’s tackling new, challenging lessons. “Fifth grade has been a lot harder, and we’re doing difficult things to make us more responsible before going to sixth grade,” she said. “We’ve been multiplying and dividing, which I love, but now it’s more exciting because we’re using two and three-digit numbers.”
Get rid of creepy chemicals

Pierce County social media post. Got creepy chemicals in the closet? Ghoulish glue in the garage? Unused household cleaners can be downright scary and dangerous. Dispose of them for FREE at a household hazardous waste site: https://piercecountywa.gov/1544/Household-Hazardous-Waste…
thecentersquare.com

Pierce County distributes $35M to reduce homelessness on state highways

(The Center Square) – $35 million is being distributed to Pierce County service providers to reduce the number of people living in the state roadway right of way. The money comes from Washington State’s Right of Way Safety Initiative. It was created to help move people living on state highway rights of way into housing, with an emphasis on permanent housing solutions.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
redmond-reporter.com

King County Housing Authority leases 90% of Emergency Housing Vouchers

As of October 21 the King County Housing Authority (KCHA) has leased 90%, or 693, out of the 762 Emergency Housing Vouchers they were awarded, with expectations to be fully leased up by the end of the calendar year. Emergency Housing Vouchers, also known as EHVs, serve individuals and families...

