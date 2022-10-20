Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Woman Escapes the Shallow Grave Her Husband Buried Her in, Allegedlyjustpene50Thurston County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
The Suburban Times
U.P. Council endorses “all inclusive” playground
A proposed design for the “all inclusive” play area at Cirque Park was endorsed by the UP City Council, following a review and recommendation by the City Park Advisory Commission. The Commission reviewed the play area plan developed in conjunction with Game Time, a designer and manufacturer of play equipment. The “all-inclusive” play area will be located at the City’s spacious Cirque Bridgeport Park, which is located near the intersection of those thoroughfares. This playground design would provide a safe place where children of all abilities can play together, and would be developmentally appropriate for children with or without disabilities.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Rotary to host inaugural Murder Mystery Event
Submitted by Gayle Selden for Lakewood Rotary. For a $100 donation, you will be an attendee at the Billionaires’ Club Annual Masquerade Ball. The Masquerade Ball is a private soiree with very few coveted invitations. Many would kill to be invited. In the midst of the masquerade, a tragic death takes the evening for a turn. Behind the masks and feathers you will find secrets. You must gather clues and unmask the killer before they get away!
The Suburban Times
The Puyallup City Council Oct. 25 Meeting Agenda
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Oct. 25 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
The Lakewood City Council Oct. 24 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on Oct. 24 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Yakima Herald Republic
Iconic Federal Way rink to anchor new South King County community center
Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
Seattle homeless encampment under Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned
SEATTLE — A homeless encampment under the north side of the Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned as it continues to grow. "These people have no place to go, what are you going to do with them," said Jon Kuring. The people he's talking about are those currently...
The Suburban Times
Notice of Application: City of Lakewood Development Services
City of Lakewood announcement. The project proposes subdividing a 2.43-acre lot located at 8002 112th Street SW into eleven (11) residential lots. The proposed lots range from 7,500 square feet to 8,294 square feet. The proposal includes a new pervious private roadway off Interlaaken Dr. SW for access and associated tree removal. Learn more at the City’s website.
Why do most residents of Tacoma never leave Tacoma?
I find that at least half of my friends have never left Tacoma, and even more from the previous generation. If you ask them why, they may not even think about it.
The Suburban Times
Diversity Education Leader Eddie Moore, Jr. to headline the fall convening of The People’s Gathering at PLU
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. Pacific Lutheran University’s Campus Ministry and Center for Graduate and Continuing Education will co-host the fall virtual convening of The People’s Gathering: A Revolution of Consciousness conference on November 10. The People’s Gathering: A Revolution of Consciousness conference is a professional and personal development...
The Suburban Times
N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street intersection work started Oct. 17
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. These construction activities and schedule are dependent on weather. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Anti-cop activist who demanded vandalism is appointed to school board
An anti-cop activist who demanded we “tear everything up in this f****** city” was appointed to a vacant school board position in Olympia. And the Olympia School Board is not backing down. Talauna Reed is a community activist and former council candidate who railed against cops in the...
The Suburban Times
CPSD Promising Future:
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Lakeview Hope Academy fifth grader Sosanna Johnson. Sosanna has been enjoying math this year and is proud of the way she’s tackling new, challenging lessons. “Fifth grade has been a lot harder, and we’re doing difficult things to make us more responsible before going to sixth grade,” she said. “We’ve been multiplying and dividing, which I love, but now it’s more exciting because we’re using two and three-digit numbers.”
The Suburban Times
Get rid of creepy chemicals
Pierce County social media post. Got creepy chemicals in the closet? Ghoulish glue in the garage? Unused household cleaners can be downright scary and dangerous. Dispose of them for FREE at a household hazardous waste site: https://piercecountywa.gov/1544/Household-Hazardous-Waste…
Chronicle
Centralia Motel 6 to Be Made Into Studio Apartments, Investment Group Says
Sage Investment Group plans to close on the sale of the Motel 6 on Belmont Avenue in Centralia on Halloween, with the hope that in the following year, the building will be transformed into “nice, affordable” studio apartments, according to co-owner Emily Hubbard. The company presented to the...
thecentersquare.com
Pierce County distributes $35M to reduce homelessness on state highways
(The Center Square) – $35 million is being distributed to Pierce County service providers to reduce the number of people living in the state roadway right of way. The money comes from Washington State’s Right of Way Safety Initiative. It was created to help move people living on state highway rights of way into housing, with an emphasis on permanent housing solutions.
Prepare for traffic grief around Spanaway — multiple long-term road closures start Monday
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Multiple roads in Spanaway will be closed beginning Monday due to a sewer line installation. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as a part of a multi-phased project to serve the growing population of south Pierce County. Starting...
KOMO News
Influx of shelter pets driving need for adoption, foster families in King County
The number of posts about lost and abandoned dogs, together with feral cats, are popping up more frequently than usual on neighborhood blogs. “We noticed the kittens a month ago. We’ve been trying to call Shelters to get them housed,” said Elissa Emde. Emde tried calling two shelters...
redmond-reporter.com
King County Housing Authority leases 90% of Emergency Housing Vouchers
As of October 21 the King County Housing Authority (KCHA) has leased 90%, or 693, out of the 762 Emergency Housing Vouchers they were awarded, with expectations to be fully leased up by the end of the calendar year. Emergency Housing Vouchers, also known as EHVs, serve individuals and families...
What do people not like about living in Tacoma?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Tacoma and want it to get better.
KUOW
WA softened drug penalties last year. Now some South King County cities are cracking down
For months, a coalition of mayors in South King County has criticized state and county approaches to public safety. In an open letter published in August, they blamed methamphetamine and “a flood of fentanyl” for an increase in violence and property crimes. Now these Western Washington cities are...
Comments / 0