Look: South Carolina authorities trying to find owner of escaped goat

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina are trying to find the owner of an unusual escaped pet -- a goat.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina said deputies rounded up a goat found wandering loose in Belton. They are now attempting to find the animal's owner. Photo courtesy of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the black goat was found wandering loose Wednesday in the Martin Ford Road area in Belton.

Deputies responded to the scene and were able to secure the goat and transport it "to a location for safe holding," the post said.

The sheriff's office said it is trying to find the wayward animal's owner.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com