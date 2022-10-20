ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTA Signs Morrisa Maltz, ‘The Unknown Country’ Filmmaker and Artist (EXCLUSIVE)

By Angelique Jackson
 4 days ago
United Talent Agency has signed filmmaker and artist Morrisa Maltz for representation in all areas.

Maltz’s latest film, “ The Unknown Country ,” premiered at SXSW this year and marks the artist and filmmaker’s first narrative feature.

Filmed in the style of an observational documentary, “The Unknown Country” stars Lily Gladstone (also in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming “Killers of The Flower Moon”) as Tana, a grieving young woman who, thanks to an unexpected invitation, “heads off on a solitary road trip through the American Midwest as she struggles to reconcile the losses of her past with the dreams of her future.” Maltz wrote the film’s script, collaborating on the story with Gladstone, Lainey Bearkiller Shangreaux and Vanara Taing.

Since SXSW, the film has been making its way across the festival circuit, competing in the narrative features section at the Bentonville Film Festival and screening at the Mill Valley Film Festival, where Maltz was nominated for the 2022 Mind the Gap (MTG) Creation Prize, which spotlights “exciting new voices in cinema who demonstrate creativity of vision and exceptional use of the film medium.”

The North American rights to the film were acquired by Music Box Films earlier this month, with plans to release the movie theatrically in 2023.

Maltz has a degree in fine art from Columbia University. Her art, film and performance work have been shown at MOCA in Los Angeles as well as at the MCA in Santa Barbara and other galleries internationally. Her first documentary “Ingrid” (2018) premiered on PBS, following her 2013 short “The Caretaker,” which won best narrative short at the LES Film Festival, and the 2014 short “Odyssea,” which premiered at the Slamdance Film Festival. Maltz is a 2018-2019 Austin Film School (AFS) grant recipient, a 2019 Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) Narrative Lab fellow, and is also involved in U.S. Progress in Poland participant and the AFS Artist Intensive.

