NewportFilm Announces Return of Cinematography Lab in October

NewportFilm has announced the revival of its Cinematography Lab , which seeks to provide creative support and mentorship to emerging documentary cinematographers. Six fellows will participate in this year’s program, which is set to be held on Oct. 21-23 at the Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown, R.I.

Robb Moss, a department chair of Visual and Environmental studies at Harvard University, John Behrens, who served as director of photography on “The Social Dilemma” and “The Game Changers” and Nicole Hirsch Whitaker, director of photography on “Cobain: Montage of Heck” and “Girl Rising,” will serve as mentors for the lab. This year’s accepted fellows include Justin Deegan, Daniel Götz, Matthew O. Henderson, Serena Hodges, Lauretta Prevost and Jane Macedo Yang.

“I look forward to welcoming this year’s group of amazingly talented cinematographers and connecting them with this exceptional trio of nonfiction filmmakers, each of whom are creative leaders in the industry,” said NewportFilm artistic director Andrea van Beuren. “We are aspirational in our vision to provide an experience that will have a lasting impact on the lives and careers of our 2022 cohort.”

The lab was originally conceived in consultation with Sean Flynn, co-founder and program director at Points North Institute. In the weekend-long retreat in a focused, intimate environment, master classes and workshops aim to inform and educate the group of fellows. There will also be space to share their work with peers, reflect on their process and connect around the aesthetic and professional issues that confront current working directors of photography.

“At my first cinematography lab, I had the pleasure of meeting filmmaking colleagues at various points in our careers, in an environment where we could think aloud about our work,” Moss said of working at the inaugural program in 2019. “This second lab has the rich promise of rekindling our shared love of filmmaking, and imagining our collective lives as filmmakers for now, and on into the future.”