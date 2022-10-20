ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

nbc24.com

Wood Lane Residential Services to raffle Purses with a Purpose

Wood Lane Residential Services is going for another Halloween theme with its annual fundraiser. Purses with a Purpose will be the avenue for a "Ghouls Night Out" inviting guests to join the organization's raffle and win designer handbags Thursday at the Veteran's Building in Bowling Green. There are roughly 30...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
nbc24.com

Archery and Fireside S'mores joint activities set for Glass City Metropark

With the extended wonderful weather, it's the perfect time to join fall festivities with Metroparks Toledo. Visitors can try archery and gather around the campfire at the aptly named Archery and Fireside S'mores at Glass City Metropark. The event will be open from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Minors must be accompanied...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Local group outlines plan to curb gun violence in Toledo

Toledo , Ohio - Members of the Coalition For Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods outlined their grassroots plan Monday at Epworth United Methodist Church on Central Avenue Monday morning, hoping they have the solution to decrease the number of gun violence in Toledo. Former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner, was joined by religious...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

RSV cases surging in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio — In addition to the flu and COVID-19, another common virus is rapidly spreading throughout Lucas County in kids. "We are seeing record numbers of RSV. Record numbers," said Dr. Eugene Izsak, director of pediatric emergency medicine at ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital. Respiratory syncytial virus...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
nbc24.com

Waterville residents weigh in on amphitheater proposal

WATERVILLE, Ohio — A vote is set to take place Monday over whether or not a 9,000-seat amphitheater should be built in Waterville. However, this has become a very polarizing issue, many residents have shared their displeasure with this idea. "When I first saw that they planned to put...
WATERVILLE, OH

