Georgia State

Texts show Secretary of State’s wife scold former senator over pushing voter fraud claims

By Richard Elliot, WSB-TV
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Georgia’s Secretary of State’s Office is confirming a series of angry 2020 texts from Brad Raffensperger’s wife to then Sen. Kelly Loeffler are accurate.

Tricia Raffensperger condemned Loeffler for calling for her husband’s resignation and blaming her for threats against her family.

Loeffler joined former President Donald Trump and others in condemning Brad Raffensperger for following the laws of the state of Georgia.

Raffensperger admitted later he and his wife got death threats.

And on Nov. 9, 2020, Tricia Raffensperger texted Loeffler saying she didn’t appreciate it.

Her husband’s office confirmed the texts from Raffensperger to Loeffler are real.

“Never did I think you were the kind of person to unleash such hate and fury on someone in political office of the same party,” Raffensperger told Loeffler.

Days earlier, Loeffler joined then Sen. David Perdue in condemning Brad Raffensperger for not doing more to overturn Georgia’s elections in Trump’s favor.

Tricia Raffensperger let Loeffler know that was not appreciated.

“My family and I am being personally besieged by people threatening our lives,” Raffensperger wrote. “I hold you personally responsible for anything that happens to any of my family … you do not deserve to be in elected office.”

These texts happened at roughly the same time in 2020 that the Secretary of State’s Office and election workers were getting threats from people convinced there had been massive voter fraud across Georgia — something multiple investigations proved didn’t happen.

“Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has got to stop,” Gabe Sterling with the Secretary of State’s Office said at the time.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, Loeffler’s spokesperson didn’t deny the texts but thought the timing of their leak was suspicious.

“The liberal media are being weaponized by criminal elements on the left to promote unverified content in a desperate attempt to distract voters 20 days from the election.”

Veteran political consultant Fred Hicks has worked on Republican and Democratic campaigns.

He also thinks the timing of their release is no coincidence but thinks they could actually help both Brad Raffensperger and Georgia Democrats.

“These text messages time at this point, again, put Donald Trump at the center and the heart of Georgia elections, and that can only benefit Georgia Democrats,” Hicks said.

Susie Malphurs
4d ago

Kelly Loffler is one of the most corrupt Republicans in Ga. She did everything to block help for the people during 2020. At the same time her and Purdue with insider trading made millions. They got voted out by a decent margin. Her political ads were atrocious. She had gone to services at Rev Warnock church, pictures showing of this. But her ads showed pictures of an upside crossed, satanic altar and people with snakes. She did everything she could to SLANDER Rev Warnock. She is a psychotic morally bankrupt orange cult member.She knew there was no cheating. She heard the phone call from Trump to Raffensperger. She knew it was both of there voices.11780 votes are what I need just 11780 votes- that right there told her. I can't wait until Willis brings down the hammer. Not sure if Loffler and Purdue will be charged but there are so many more that will either in the Ga tampering fraud case or the Jan 6 Insurrection Now there are more from the second county fraud tampering case in Ga.

Reply
3
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

