ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leawood, KS

Kansas man ordered to pay $120k after sales tax violations

By Daniel Fair
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEyTN_0igulwqs00

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Leawood man has been ordered to pay nearly $120,000 after pleading guilty to violating the Kansas Retailers’ Sales Tax Act.

Bryan Huff, 36, of Leawood, pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court to misdemeanor charges of violating the sales tax act. A judge accepted the plea and ordered Huff to pay $79,436.72 in restitution, $39,718.36 in penalties and a $5,000 fine.

Kansas police seize guns, roughly 1M fentanyl pills in multi-day investigation

A news release from the Attorney General says the charges stem from Huff’s purchase of luxury automobiles. Authorities say he failed to accurately report the purchase price and failed to pay the actual required sales tax on the vehicles.

The Kansas Department of Revenue investigated the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says

TOPEKA, (KSNT)- The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

North KC lawyer disbarred after accusing judges of lying, committing crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Kansas City lawyer has been disbarred after he accused federal judges of lying and committing crimes. The Kansas Supreme Court says that in Case No. 124,956: In the Matter of Jack R.T. Jordan, it ordered Jordan’s disbarment. Jordan had been a North Kansas City, Mo., attorney admitted to practice in the state of Kansas since 2019.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Juvenile accused of theft from Topeka business

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a burglary alarm at a business early Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of southeast 15th Street at 1:12 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a subject fleeing from the property. Officers detained the subject while they investigated. Items were recovered from the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Fact Check: Derek Schmidt’s ‘Back the Blue’ ad campaign

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the lead-up to the Midterm elections, a growing theme from Republicans is a focus on crime. A number of ads from Kansas gubernatorial candidate AG Derek Schmidt’s campaign have attacked Governor Laura Kelly’s record and relationship with police. The ad we’re looking into...
KANSAS STATE
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence police detective faces DUI charge

A Lawrence police detective is set to be arraigned in December in a DUI case. Adam C. Welch, 38, was driving his personal vehicle on Sept. 3 when he allegedly struck a parked vehicle in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane, according to a news release from LPD. The parked vehicle “sustained obvious damage,” according to the release, but no people were injured.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Only one Kansas county doesn’t have a Sheriff, here’s why

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— As Kansas voters decide whether counties can choose to have a sheriff at all, there’s one county in the state that hasn’t had one for years. Riley county is the only county in the state that doesn’t have a sheriff’s office, and has been operating that way for nearly five decades. Captain Josh Kyle, […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released footage of the arrest of a suspect in a theft at Walmart who ran into the woods in an attempt to hide. The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were able to safely catch a theft suspect with the use of an Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle. It noted that the suspect attempted to hide from law enforcement in the woods.
LAWRENCE, KS
wichitaliberty.org

The Kansas Economy Under Laura Kelly

A recent letter in support of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly published in the Wichita Eagle makes claims that are not true. “The economy is a top priority for most, which bodes well for Gov. Laura Kelly,” writes a Democratic precinct committeewoman in the Wichita Eagle. She writes, “Kansas is experiencing record economic growth” and concludes with, “Let’s reelect Gov. Laura Kelly and keep Kansas’ economy moving forward.”
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

The importance of cybersecurity awareness in Kansas

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – October is cybersecurity awareness month. Everyone from educators to government agencies are pushing the importance of online safety. 27 News met up with Homeland Security Investigations to discuss the work they’re doing to combat cyber related crimes in the state. “The most important thing we can do as a parent is […]
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

'He didn't deserve to die that way': Family of California man killed in Wichita blame ex-girlfriend

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The sister of a California man killed in a hit and run crash earlier this month says that his ex-girlfriend is responsible for his death. The hit-and-run happened on Oct. 14 at around 7:40 a.m. at 9th Street North and St. Paul in west Wichita. Officers arrived to find 41-year-old Rigoberto Rivas lying in the street. He suffered substantial head injuries and died at a local hospital, according to police.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Woman sentenced in Topeka home invasion, robbery

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney has sentenced a Topeka woman after a home invasion and robbery back in February, 2022. Lindsey Self was found guilty of two counts of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, aggravated burglary and three counts of aggravated assault, totaling in seven felonies. She was one of three suspects in the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Crash closes Turnpike, result of self-inflicted shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The cause of a crash that diverted traffic from a busy Kansas highway has been ruled a suicide. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released a written statement on Monday detailing the events surrounding the crash. On Sunday, Franklin County deputies were called to Interstate 35 near Kansas Highway 33 where a […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy