fox5ny.com

Man walking his dog finds alligator roaming in rural Idaho

A man who was out walking his dog on a recent evening in rural Idaho stumbled upon a creature that was a long way from home. According to Idaho Fish and Game, the man was walking his dog on a road south of New Plymouth, a small town about 45 minutes northwest of Boise, around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21 when he heard something rustling in the bushes. It was a 3.5-foot long alligator.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
fox5ny.com

Hochul, Zeldin agree to Tuesday debate

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and her Republican challenger, Lee Zeldin, will face off in their first head-to-head debate on Tuesday, with just over two weeks to go before Election Day. The debate will air Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News channels from a forum at Pace University.
NEW YORK STATE

