Read full article on original website
Related
fox5ny.com
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford High School mass shooter pleads guilty to murder, terrorism
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley pled guilty to all 24 counts against him, withdrawing an insanity defense and instead accepting guilt for his involvement in the mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021. The 16-year-old accepted guilt to four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven...
fox5ny.com
Man walking his dog finds alligator roaming in rural Idaho
A man who was out walking his dog on a recent evening in rural Idaho stumbled upon a creature that was a long way from home. According to Idaho Fish and Game, the man was walking his dog on a road south of New Plymouth, a small town about 45 minutes northwest of Boise, around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21 when he heard something rustling in the bushes. It was a 3.5-foot long alligator.
fox5ny.com
Hochul, Adams pledge to fight subway crime with more cops, cameras
NEW YORK - New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced new efforts to curb violence and other crimes on the city's subway system, including increased police patrols, cameras, and mental health help for those in need. The new measures were announced during a press...
fox5ny.com
Hochul, Zeldin agree to Tuesday debate
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and her Republican challenger, Lee Zeldin, will face off in their first head-to-head debate on Tuesday, with just over two weeks to go before Election Day. The debate will air Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News channels from a forum at Pace University.
Comments / 0