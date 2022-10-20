ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFPD investigating Sunday shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Sunday. Police said officers were called to an alley in the 1500 block of 14th Street around 7:35 p.m. in reference to the shooting. They reportedly found a 59-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.
Bicyclist killed in Monday morning hit-and-run

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident Monday morning that killed a bicyclist in Wichita Falls. Wichita Falls police officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Flood Street around 5:15 a.m. to investigate a bicyclist down on the street. The officers arrived...
Wichita Falls sees increase in deadly crashes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There have been 18 deadly wrecks in Wichita Falls just this year and half of those involved motorcycles. This is a drastic increase compared to previous years. To compare, there were only four deadly crashes in 2020 and eight in 2021. The Wichita Falls Police...
One hospitalized in Sunday night shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police and emergency medics responded to a call of gunshots near downtown Sunday night. According to officers at the scene, around 8:30 p.m., police received a report of gunshot victims in an alleyway between 14th and 15th near Holliday Street. One person was transported to the hospital with gunshot […]
Suspect in murder of Jorge Gonzalez caught

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officers with the Crimes Against Persons Unit, WFPD Special Operations Unit, DPS and US Marshall Service have been actively searching for 24-year-old Adan Chavez for the murder of Jorge Gonzalez on October 1, at North 8th and Central Fwy. According to Wichita Falls Police Department,...
Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with trying to destroy evidence of his alleged drug activity. According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and Hoover when they spotted Cameron Woods walking out of the building. After spotting Police, Woods...
Man sentenced in home invasion stabbing

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man accused of forcing his way into a home and stabbing a resident in the chest is sentenced to prison Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Devin Cohen was charged with burglary with intent to commit another felony, but pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in his plea deal in 30th District Court […]
Fire breaks out at Wichita Falls apartment complex

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A large fire broke out a little before noon on Monday at an apartment complex on 11th Street in Wichita Falls. When our photographer arrived on the scene, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure. The Wichita Falls Fire Department worked diligently...
Jury finds Manuel Mendoza guilty

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Manuel Mendoza was found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault and two counts of indecency with a child by contact after the jury deliberated for several hours in the 78th District Court Friday night. Jurors began deliberating about 3:20 Friday afternoon and came back with a verdict shortly after 7 p.m.Mendoza was […]
Southwestern Medical Center names new CEO

LAWTON, Okla. (KAUZ) - Southwestern Medical Center officials in Lawton named their new chief executive officer on Monday. Healthcare executive Adam Bracks, MBA, will be replacing Elizabeth Jones, who has been CEO since 2019. Bracks’ first day will be Oct. 31, 2022. “We are thrilled to welcome Adam to...
