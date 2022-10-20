Read full article on original website
WFPD investigating Sunday shooting
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Sunday. Police said officers were called to an alley in the 1500 block of 14th Street around 7:35 p.m. in reference to the shooting. They reportedly found a 59-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.
6-year-old child in Texas weighs only 15 pounds, mother arrested
A Texas mother faces felony charges following an "egregious" case of child neglect.
Bicyclist killed in Monday morning hit-and-run
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident Monday morning that killed a bicyclist in Wichita Falls. Wichita Falls police officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Flood Street around 5:15 a.m. to investigate a bicyclist down on the street. The officers arrived...
Texas man calls 911 to check phone service and is arrested for tampering
A man who said he dialed 9-1-1 to see if his phone had cell service ended up in jail when police said they found a suspected broken meth pipe in a sink.
WFPD releases new details in Sunday night shooting
The Wichita Falls Police Department has released new details about a shooting that left one man hospitalized.
Unusual incidents leave staff at Humane Society of Wichita County shaken up
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A couple of scary and unusual incidents at the Humane Society of Wichita County Monday have folks there thanking others for the tremendous support they’ve received by phone and on social media. Director Cheryl Heineken says the first incident involved a man who had earlier been placed on hold. She said […]
Wichita Falls sees increase in deadly crashes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There have been 18 deadly wrecks in Wichita Falls just this year and half of those involved motorcycles. This is a drastic increase compared to previous years. To compare, there were only four deadly crashes in 2020 and eight in 2021. The Wichita Falls Police...
One hospitalized in Sunday night shooting
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police and emergency medics responded to a call of gunshots near downtown Sunday night. According to officers at the scene, around 8:30 p.m., police received a report of gunshot victims in an alleyway between 14th and 15th near Holliday Street. One person was transported to the hospital with gunshot […]
Motorcyclist identified in Wichita Falls fatal crash
The motorcyclist in Wichita Falls' 17th vehicle crash-related death.
Suspect in murder of Jorge Gonzalez caught
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officers with the Crimes Against Persons Unit, WFPD Special Operations Unit, DPS and US Marshall Service have been actively searching for 24-year-old Adan Chavez for the murder of Jorge Gonzalez on October 1, at North 8th and Central Fwy. According to Wichita Falls Police Department,...
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run wreck on MLK
A man on a bicycle died Monday morning after being struck in a hit-and-run.
Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with trying to destroy evidence of his alleged drug activity. According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and Hoover when they spotted Cameron Woods walking out of the building. After spotting Police, Woods...
Man sentenced in home invasion stabbing
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man accused of forcing his way into a home and stabbing a resident in the chest is sentenced to prison Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Devin Cohen was charged with burglary with intent to commit another felony, but pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in his plea deal in 30th District Court […]
WFFD battle 3-alarm fire on 11th Street
Just before noon on Monday, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was called to a large fire on 11th Street near the Clark House apartments.
Fire breaks out at Wichita Falls apartment complex
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A large fire broke out a little before noon on Monday at an apartment complex on 11th Street in Wichita Falls. When our photographer arrived on the scene, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure. The Wichita Falls Fire Department worked diligently...
Jury finds Manuel Mendoza guilty
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Manuel Mendoza was found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault and two counts of indecency with a child by contact after the jury deliberated for several hours in the 78th District Court Friday night. Jurors began deliberating about 3:20 Friday afternoon and came back with a verdict shortly after 7 p.m.Mendoza was […]
Dog left for dead rescued by Wichita Falls family
A 1-year-old German Shepherd was hit by a car, nearly losing her life on Sunday. Now, as the vet bills pile up, the family who rescued her is asking the community to lend a hand, just like they did when they found her left for dead on the side of the highway.
One arrested following possible shooting in Burkburnett
One person is in custody and another hospitalized after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Burkburnett.
GoFundMe started for 2-year-old’s funeral expenses after crash
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of a 2-year-old boy that died after a car crash on Southwest Parkway last week. Friday morning, October 14, a Dodge Caravan stopped in the eastbound lanes of Southwest Parkway because of mechanical issues was rear-ended by a GMC Denali traveling […]
Southwestern Medical Center names new CEO
LAWTON, Okla. (KAUZ) - Southwestern Medical Center officials in Lawton named their new chief executive officer on Monday. Healthcare executive Adam Bracks, MBA, will be replacing Elizabeth Jones, who has been CEO since 2019. Bracks’ first day will be Oct. 31, 2022. “We are thrilled to welcome Adam to...
