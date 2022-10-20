Police investigating officer-involved crash in Delta Twp

UPDATE 6:38 P.M. – The Michigan State Police have confirmed that one trooper is injured after a car struck the trooper’s motorcycle in Delta Township.

The trooper was traveling southbound on Canal Rd and was struck by the vehicle heading northbound.

The trooper was taken to the hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in this crash. The cause remains under investigation.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Crews are cleaning a crash in Delta Township that involved a Michigan State Trooper and a motorcycle.

At the intersection of North Canal Rd and W Saginaw Hwy, right across from Horrocks, a car crashed into a Michigan State Police motorcycle, causing major traffic delays.

MSP did confirm that one of their troopers was involved, and a witness on-scene said the officer left in an ambulance.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. This article was updated to correct an error regarding the road the trooper was traveling on.

