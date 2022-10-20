Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Rosskamms to be honored at B’nai Jeshurun, Israel Bonds dinner
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, in association with Israel Bonds, will hold its annual Israel Bonds tribute dinner on Oct. 30 at the synagogue in Pepper Pike. The synagogue has hosted an annual Israel Bonds event for 52 consecutive years, according to a news release. “Israel Bonds is proud to partner...
Cleveland Jewish News
Inaugural ADL Cleveland’s Walk Against Hate draws hundreds, raises $38,000
ADL Cleveland held its inaugural Walk Against Hate alongside hundreds of supporters under sunny skies on Oct. 23 at Wade Oval Park in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. The walk included breakfast, a bounce house and balloon artist for children, several tables set up for local organizations and businesses, including...
Cleveland Jewish News
Resources available to learn about organizations
Whether someone is new to an area or just becoming involved with charitable giving, it can be helpful for them to find an organization or cause they are interested in. There are many resources they can use to explore potential organizations, such as philanthropic advisers, books and websites. Michelle Blackford,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Megan Lykins Reich reflects on first months as moCa executive director
Since January, Megan Lykins Reich has served as executive director at the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland. After serving as interim director since mid-2020 when the museum’s last director, Jill Snyder, left the museum, Reich was promoted and has been serving in the role for 10 months. Hired by the museum in 2004 as a curatorial intern, Reich has moved through the museum’s ranks, serving as a curatorial fellow, director of education, associate curator and deputy director, among other roles. Since her hiring, she has curated 34 exhibitions at the museum.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cuyahoga County barriers with parents, youth workshop Oct. 25
Cuyahoga County will host a workshop on recognizing resistance and strategies for overcoming barriers when engaging with parents and youth at 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Fairhill Partners. Clinic psychologist Suzanne Schneps will be the presenter. Tickets are $25. To register, visit cfadvocates.app.neoncrm.com.
Cleveland Jewish News
Fuchs Mizrachi School celebrates holidays
The chag spirit was felt throughout the building at Fuchs Mizrachi School. From the 12-month-olds to 12th graders, they celebrated the chagim together. Whether it was pre-Rosh Hashanah shofar blowing, apples and honey stations, learning halachot, seder simanim, chessed trips, or a Selichot bonfire, students were prepared to enjoy Rosh Hashanah with their families and friends.
Cleveland Jewish News
Community fundraising events important for organizations
Community events can be integral parts of a charitable organization’s operations. These events bring people together for a good time and a good cause. For many organizations, they make up a major portion of funds brought in each year. Some organizations hold events toward the end of the year, as these are times during which many are in the mood for a celebration and giving increases.
Cleveland Jewish News
Church of the Resurrection blood drive Oct. 25 in Solon
The Church of the Resurrection will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at 32001 Cannon Road in Solon. To register, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Cleveland Jewish News
Frauenthal, Marsha
Marsha Wallof Frauenthal, 90, died peacefully at home in Cleveland on Oct. 16, 2022. Loving mother of Betsy Frauenthal (David Kirshner) and Dr. Ellen Frauenthal. Sister of Carole Rosenblatt and Warren Blaugrund. Devoted Nana to Drew Silverstein (Margaret Van Valkenburg), Dr. Laura Richardson (Nicholas), Dr. Anna (Aaron) Ravin, Ben Kirshner (fiance, Dr. Sarah Gleberman), Caleb Kirshner, and great-nana to Bennett Lewis Richardson. Her life was forever nourished by her grandchildren, as was theirs. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Cleveland Jewish News
Shaker Heights police shoot carjacking suspect near high school
Shaker Heights police shot a carjacking suspect near Shaker Heights High School, which sent the school into a temporary lockdown Oct. 21. At about 3:15 p.m., Shaker Heights police observed a vehicle in the area of Lee Road and Aldersyde Drive that had been reported stolen, according to a news release from the police department.
