Two Northern Branch Jail inmates resuscitated from drug overdose, one dead

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Custody deputies were able to resuscitate two inmates from a drug overdose at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail within hours late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, but one inmate was unable to be resuscitated and was declared dead, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

An inmate alerted custody deputies that their cellmate in D Unit at the Northern Branch Jail was unresponsive around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. Deputies responded to the cell and found the unconscious inmate lying on the ground and turning blue, Zick said.

Deputies began life-saving measures and administered two rounds of Naloxone. When Wellpath medical teams arrived, they administered two more rounds of naloxone and continued life-saving measures while Santa Barbara County Fire and AMR were on the way. The inmate had become conscious by the time AMR arrived and was transported to a local hospital for follow-up care, Zick said.

Then, just hours later, around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, deputies were called to the same D Unit for a medical emergency. They found another unconscious inmate, began life-saving measures, and cleared the cell of any remaining occupants, Zick said.

While clearing the cell, custody deputies found another unconscious inmate. Custody deputies gave the first inmate, Edgar Mescua Estrada, 37 of Santa Maria, seven rounds of Naloxone and performed CPR while fire and AMR crews were en route. AMR continued life-saving measures but was unable to revive the Estrada, who was declared dead around 2:20 a.m., according to Zick.

The additional inmate was given six doses of naloxone and CPR and eventually regained consciousness. He was transported to a local hospital for follow-up care.

“Sadly, today’s jail overdoses and death appear to be the result of an illicit opioid, probably fentanyl, proving that this scourge upon our community and our nation extends to even the most secure area of our county," said Sheriff Bill Brown.

"We will be conducting full criminal and administrative investigations, and a review of our protocols to keep contraband out of our jails, but this tragedy also reinforces our need to work together as a community to address the vexing problem of opioid abuse through enhanced prevention, enforcement and treatment efforts.”

Though Estrada's death appeared to be an overdose, the Sheriff's Office will be conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The Sheriff's Office wants to remind residents about the dangers of fentanyl use, the importance of carrying naloxone, and recognizing the signs of overdose, which include difficulty waking up, slowed breathing, confusion, and blue or pale lips and fingernails.

For more information on the signs of overdose and how to get naloxone, click here .

