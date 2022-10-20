ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Moody Recognizes National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By Florida Daily
 4 days ago
This week, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody recognized October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month by highlighting resources for domestic violence victims and survivors.

In 2020, Florida law enforcement agencies received more than 106,000 reports of domestic violence, resulting in more than 63,000 arrests. Moody encouraged anyone in an abusive relationship to seek help and contact law enforcement.

“Domestic violence is the leading cause of injury to women and the third leading cause of homelessness among families. These are heartbreaking statistics, and as we recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month, I want to encourage anyone being abused to seek help. There are caring people and organizations across our state ready to assist victims of domestic violence, help them escape abusive relationships and empower them to become survivors,” Moody said.

The Florida Department of Children and Families reports that during fiscal year 2020-21, Florida’s certified domestic violence centers provided more than 412,000 nights of emergency shelter to more than 10,000 survivors of domestic violence. Survivors, as well as friends, family members and other community members, can contact any domestic violence center through 24-hour hotlines.

Free and confidential legal advice is available for any survivor through Florida’s Domestic Violence Legal Hotline. Services are offered Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by also calling 1(800) 500-1119. Incoming calls are transferred to a lawyer who can help answer questions and provide free legal advice on family law, housing, injunctions, public benefits and other civil matters and make referrals to other services to help.

For a list of local domestic violence services, including safe shelters and abuse counseling, visit the Florida Attorney General’s Victims Services Directory by clicking here. Many nonprofits are now offering telephone counseling and video sessions for victims who feel safe enough to utilize these services. Options may vary by organization.

Through the federal Victims of Crime Act, the Florida Attorney General’s Office provides funding to nonprofit organizations providing qualifying services to victims of crime, including victims of domestic violence.

To report domestic violence, contact local law enforcement by texting or calling 911.

FloridaDaily

Casey DeSantis: Florida is First in Nation to Reframe and Rethink the Way Mental Health Is Taught in Schools

Last week, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis proposed, and the State Board of Education unanimously approved, a change in how Florida supports the health and wellbeing of its students. With the approval of a new state education rule, Florida is cementing its first in the nation approach to reframe and rethink the way mental health is taught in schools, shifting from the traditional, stigma-laden mental health education model to an empowering new model based on resiliency. Florida is no longer teaching to a disorder — Florida is teaching kids the skills to learn how to overcome challenges.
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Endorsed by the Majority of State Attorneys Across Florida

Running for a second term in next month’s election, state Attorney General Ashley Moody announced on Thursday that 14 of 20 Florida State Attorneys are behind her campaign. “Florida State Attorneys are trusted to uphold the rule of law and pursue those within their communities that would seek to do harm. It is an honor to have the support of these criminal justice leaders and I look forward to working with them as we fight for a stronger, safer Florida,” said Moody.
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Announces Statewide Naloxone Dispensing Program for Florida First Responders

Last week, state Attorney General Ashley Moody announced a statewide agreement with Walmart to dispense naloxone to first responders across Florida. The announcement comes as Moody continues to fight the national opioid crisis. As part of those efforts, Walmart has agreed to partner with the state in dispensing naloxone to law enforcement and first responders across Florida.
FloridaDaily

DJJ Secretary Makes Appointments to the Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention State Advisory Group

This week, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) Sec. Eric Hall announced the following new appointments to the Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention State Advisory Group. The Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention State Advisory Group, based on federal guidelines for representation, consists of leaders from across the state of Florida who have...
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Destroying Charlie Crist in New FAU Poll

With two and a half weeks until the election, a new poll from Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) Business and Economics Polling Institute (BEPI) shows Gov. Ron DeSantis in excellent shape as he runs for a second term. DeSantis takes 51 percent of registered voters while former Gov. Charlie Crist,...
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio Ahead of Val Demings in New FAU Poll

A new poll from Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) Business and Economics Polling Institute (BEPI) has U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., ahead of U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., as Floridians get ready to vote in two and a half weeks. Rubio takes 47.7 percent, while Demings gets 42 percent. While...
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Visits Sanibel Island to Hand Deliver First Responder Recognition Payments

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Sanibel Island to hand deliver $1,000 recognition payments to first responders in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. These recognition payment checks were mailed prior to Hurricane Ian making landfall but were unable to be delivered to impacted areas following the storm. The governor delivered checks to first responders employed by the Sanibel Fire & Rescue District, the Captiva Island Fire Control District, and the Upper Captiva Fire Protection & Rescue Service District. These payments are distributed through the Florida Essential First Responder Recognition Payment Program which is part of legislation signed by DeSantis to support first responders.
FloridaDaily

Lawyers Descend On Areas Damaged By Hurricane Ian

A Google search of “lawyers” and “Hurricane Ian” show dozens of ads from law firms reaching out to victims of the storm that recently hit Florida. “Don’t let them pay you less than you deserve for your hurricane damage, we are the only professionals you need for your hurricane insurance claims. We focus on new, underpaid, and denied insurance claims throughout the entire State of Florida. With us on your side you can be confident that you have the one resource that can lead you through the entire claim process to include litigation, if necessary,” noted one legal ad.
FloridaDaily

AAA Calls on Florida to Move Over for Roadside Emergencies

AAA has long been an advocate for “Move Over” laws, requiring drivers to “slow down and move over” for emergency responders on the roadside. Yet hundreds of people are still killed on the roadside every year, including an average of one tow truck driver every other week. That’s why AAA-The Auto Club Group is launching its “Move Over for Me” campaign, in an effort to broaden awareness and strengthen the Move Over law to protect all drivers on the roadside.
