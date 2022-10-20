ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Golden Goose is dead

Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
Mission Local

‘This screws the sellers’: BMR owners say city pushing them to sell at big losses

When Simon and Amy Jansuk in 2018 won the San Francisco housing lottery for a Below Market Rate unit, it well and truly felt like winning the lottery. The couple and their two children were able to move from a (literally) toxic rental situation into a home of their own on Valencia Street. They landed the unit for $460,000 and, just like that, gained an elusive foothold in San Francisco real estate.
SFGate

Mayor To Expand Street Ambassador Presence In Downtown San Francisco

In an effort to improve public safety, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced an expansion of a street ambassador and civilian police personnel program. The expansion will funnel 150 ambassadors and attendants from four sectors in downtown San Francisco, particularly at BART and Muni Metro Stations. Breed, backed by the...
sfstandard.com

As Twitter Goes, So Goes a Revival of the Neighborhood It Helped Transform

The corner of Market and 10th streets, smack-dab in the heart of San Francisco’s main business district, was for many decades a forlorn cityscape of half-empty buildings, struggling storefronts and troubled people living on the streets. Soon a transformation was underway: The dilapidated Fox Plaza was renovated; luxury apartment...
sftimes.com

San Francisco Bay Area’s Michelin-Star Restaurants

The Bay Area is home to some of the best Michelin-star restaurants in the country. If you’re looking for an amazing dining experience, you’ll definitely want to check out one (or more!) of these restaurants. In this blog post, we’ll introduce you to some of the top Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area. We’ll tell you a little bit about each one, so you can decide which one is right for you. Ready to start planning your dining adventure? Let’s get started!
SFGate

The Daily 10-21-22 One of the most romantic parts of SF is dimming

A San Francisco phonebook dating back to 1965 yielded two pages full of neon sign companies, and famous footage of Market Street from that era shows hundreds of the signs lighting up the night sky.  They advertised everything from hotels to bus stations; movie theaters to barber shops, dentist’s offices and clothing stores. But over time, downtown corridors were abandoned for shopping malls. Today, Market Street has only one neon sign left, while just a handful of neon sign shops remain dedicated to keeping the craft alive.  
San Francisco Examiner

Snapchat shutters San Francisco office amid major reorganization

Snapchat is ending its office lease in San Francisco and leaving The City as the company undergoes a major reorganization. The company is dealing with less demand from advertisers, a trend that is expected to continue for the rest of the year. Recent restructuring efforts by parent company Snap, which included laying off about 1,200 people and shutting down a number of projects, led to the decision to close its office in San Francisco. ...
SFGate

