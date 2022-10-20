Read full article on original website
oml.org
Director of Public Safety - Durant
Under the direction of the City Manager, the Director of Public Safety provides leadership over the execution of the City's Public Safety strategic vision. Directs the work of the Public Safety directors and/or. managers and ensures operational performance while providing highly responsible and complex policy support to the City Manager.
KTEN.com
Sherman ISD reports death of elementary teacher
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District is mourning the death of Dillingham Elementary teacher Nicole Newbold. Newbold, 49, passed away unexpectedly last Wednesday at the age of 49. Sherman ISD said Newbold spent the past 17 years in the district. This was her second year at...
The Ghosts of Outlaws Haunt This Abandoned Oklahoma Cemetery
There's an abandoned and hidden cemetery in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of outlaws. Back in the 1800s and early 1900s, it was a popular place to dump bodies and dispose of evidence. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT THIS HAUNTED OK. GRAVEYARD. It...
KXII.com
Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a silo at a cement plant in Ada. Ponototc County Sheriff John Christian said it happened around 1 p.m. at the Holcim USA cement plant on County Road 1550. Christian identified the man as Brandon Morgan, 32, an...
KTEN.com
Drone tracks Marshall County fugitive to rooftop hiding spot
KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop led to a standoff in Marshall County overnight. Sheriff Donald Yow said Stephanie Stowe was driving the car and Zachary Jones, who was the passenger, would not tell deputies his real name. Jones resisted arrest and ran off. It turned out he...
KXII.com
Alleged catalytic converter thieves arrested in Love County
MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - Sheriff’s deputies in Love County have arrested five people accused of stealing catalytic converters off of vehicles. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said the arrests were made after a months-long investigation after thefts of the valuable automotive part skyrocketed in the area. No names have yet been...
davisnewspaper.net
Largest Fentanyl Bust To-Date for MCSO
On Oct. 11, 2022, a four-day long investigation into a local Fentanyl trafficking came to a close for the Murray County Sheriff’s Department (MCSO.) William Parker Gray, 33, of Sulphur, was stopped for a traffic violation north of Sulphur, where deputies located approximately 2,400 Fentanyl pills combined with approximately 12 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and four firearms.
cbs7.com
Bonham Middle Schooler arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A 6th-grade boy at Bonham Middle School was arrested on Friday after he became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and charged with Threat or Exhibition of...
KXII.com
Sulphur man dies in bicycle vs car crash
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The bicycle rider involved in the Garvin County crash from last weekend has died, according to Oklahoma state troopers. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stated the bicycle rider was at fault. 21-year-old Joseph Tatum from Sulphur was riding north on Highway 177 near...
KXII.com
Caddo woman dies after driving off road near Atoka, OHP says
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - A Caddo woman died Friday night after driving off the road, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened a few miles west of Atoka on State Highway 7. The OHP report stated Christie Gray was driving toward Atoka when she drove off the...
