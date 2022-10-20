Read full article on original website
Abortion ruling means more and riskier births in Mississippi
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi expects 5,000 more births each year as a result of the Supreme Court ruling denying abortion rights. Mortality data show these children are more likely to die before their first birthday than in any other state, and if their mothers are Black, they’re three times more likely to die due to childbirth than Mississippi’s white women.
A swing state no more? GOP confidence grows in Florida
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) – Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida may be slipping away this fall – and perhaps beyond – as emboldened Republicans seize on divisive cultural issues and demographic shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate. Republicans are predicting outright victory...
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) – A teenager has pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting. Four students were killed and more were injured in the shooting nearly a year ago at Oxford High School. The investigation put an extraordinary focus on Ethan Crumbley’s home life...
Alabama celebrates cyber security lab’s opening Friday
The University of Alabama celebrated the grand opening of its new cyber security lab Friday. This lab offers students a place for training in cyber security, a field that is growing in high demand. Computers and servers in the lab are encrypted and state of the art, said UA Department...
