West Feliciana Parish, LA

Jackson Elementary School students join Cloverbuds, learn yoga

Students at Jackson Elementary School learned garden yoga from East Feliciana 4-H agent Kayla Banta as part of their Cloverbuds 4-H meeting Sept. 29. “Our second and third grade students are excited to participate in the Cloverbuds program this school year,” said JES Principal Megan Phillips.
Here's what's on the East Feliciana Nov. 8 ballot

Some East Feliciana Parish voters will see School Board and municipal races on their ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Early voting began Tuesday at the East Feliciana Parish Registrar of Voters Office on Bank Street in Clinton and will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Nov. 1, except on Sunday, Oct. 30.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
West Feliciana Parish Detention Center bookings for Oct. 11-16, 2022

The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Oct. 11-16: Echols, Eric: 32; 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola; battery of a correctional facility employee. Oct. 14. Jones, Keandrek: 23; 7559 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; driving under the influence 1st offense, improper lane usage. Oct. 16. Robinson,...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
Letters: Broome untruthful on stormwater utility fee; she needs to go

Since Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, of East Baton Rouge Parish, blatantly lied to her constituents about the stormwater utility fee, I firmly believe she should resign immediately. She has lost all credence in her decision-making abilities. American colonials against their British rulers stated that "taxation without representation is tyranny." Furthermore,...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Letters: Baton Rouge crime is keeping students from applying to LSU

I'm 56 years old and have a lot of friends that live out of state. In the past, my friends' children always considered coming to LSU for college; however, in the past three years this has not been the case because the students and their parents say they are "afraid of the crime in Baton Rouge and at LSU."
BATON ROUGE, LA
Around Zachary for Oct. 26, 2022

Early voting runs through Nov. 1 for the Nov. 8 election, except for Sunday. Early voting in northern East Baton Rouge Parish takes place at the Motor Vehicle Building, 2250 Main St., Baker; and at Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road, Baton Rouge. Other voting locations in Baton Rouge include...
ZACHARY, LA
Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival

The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
PORT ALLEN, LA
Park Forest Shopping Center on Greenwell Springs sells for $2.32 million

The Park Forest Shopping Center on Greenwell Springs Road has sold to an Illinois buyer for $2.32 million, East Baton Rouge Parish court records show. The buyer was Park Forest Self Storage LLC, which lists its address as 9700 Greenwell Springs Road, the same address as the shopping center. The company is run by Midwest Storage Development LLC, which is headquartered in Chicago, according to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA

