FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union FREE LIVE STREAM (10/20/22): Watch MLS Cup Playoffs online | Time, USA TV, channel

Chelsea travel to Salzburg aiming to secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League. After a tough start in Group E, the Blues bounced back superbly to earn back-to-back victories over AC Milan. Graham Potter will hope to clinch a place in the knock-out stages with victory on Tuesday with a game to spare, which will be against Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge. A draw against Manchester United after conceding a last-minute equaliser to Casemiro means Chelsea have gone two straight games without victory, while this week’s Champions League trip comes ahead of an away game...

41 MINUTES AGO