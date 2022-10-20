Read full article on original website
CBS News
Man charged with murder in Southwest Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man has been charged in the shooting death of a man earlier this month, police said Monday. Travis Rogers, 35, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and firearms-related offenses. Officers responded the night of Oct. 15 to the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue for a...
CBS News
Casino, Ravens, entertainment representatives to detail new plans, name for Warner Street district
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City has a plan to attract visitors and spruce up an entertainment district in downtown. The Warner Street entertainment district will soon be undergoing a massive redevelopment. The huge redevelopment project will be between the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore and M&T Bank Stadium. Representatives from the casino, the...
CBS News
Developers to reveal new name for Baltimore Arena in star-studded announcement
BALTIMORE -- A star-studded cast helped announce the new name of the Baltimore Arena, formerly known as Royal Farms Arena. Musician Pharrell Williams -- a 13-time Grammy-award winner -- Ravens legend Ray Lewis and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined developer Oak View Group in downtown Baltimore Monday afternoon. But first,...
