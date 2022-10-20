Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Fargo man arrested on multiple charges after reported phone theft
FARGO (KFGO) – Police arrested a Fargo man early Monday morning after they say he threatened another man, stole his phone, and fled just after midnight. Officers responded to the 2800 block of 7th St. N. after a man reported that he arranged to meet 20-year-old Austin Ruddell to buy a stereo from him but when the man tried to pay with a cash app, Ruddell verbally threatened him, and took off with the man’s phone.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Otter Tail County shooting under investigation
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- An Otter Tail County shooting is under investigation. Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon on County Highway 24 near Highway 27. Officials say an air medic was requested. No other information has been released. Stick with WDAY Radio as more details on the shooting...
valleynewslive.com
Nearly 4,000 arrest warrants out in Cass County, 200+ for violent offenders
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost 4,000 people have warrants out for their arrest in Cass County and hundreds of those are accused of violent crimes. 211 names sit on Cass County deputy Steve Sprecher’s desk. Those 211 names are all people on the run, and they’re accused of the worst of crimes. The full criteria for assigning the task force to a track down a person includes charges of homicide, kidnapping, sexual offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, carjacking, sale or distribution of drugs, obscenity, obstructing police or justice, escape, weapon offenses and/or gang-related crimes.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
valleynewslive.com
Identity behind anonymous email revealed as reserve deputy with Cass County Sheriff
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We now know at least one of the people behind an anonymous email group at the center of a leaked nude photo of a Cass County deputy, as well as several released records trying to expose cracks within the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and its leader Jesse Jahner.
kfgo.com
Fire crews and MN DNR aircraft support fight grass fire in Douglas County
BRANDON, Minn. (KFGO) – No one was injured Saturday when Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and fire crews spent several hours battling a grass fire, even requesting air support. DCSO received reports of a grass fire in the ditch south of Interstate 94 along County Road 7 NW and...
kfgo.com
Havana man injured in rollover crash
HAVANA, N.D. (KFGO) – One man remains hospitalized after a rollover crash two miles north of Havana, N.D., yesterday around 11:25 AM. 48-year-old Marshall Thol of Havana was southbound on N.D. State Highway 32 at mile marker 4 when the SUV crossed the center line, crossing partially into the west ditch.
lptv.org
Vehicle Crash South of Sebeka Results in Marijuana Bust
A vehicle reportedly crashed near Rockwood Township, just south of Sebeka, which lead to officials discovering drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 16th, 24-year-old Hanna Saul of Solway was driving westbound on County Road 9 at a high speed. She then hit a deer and lost control of her 2014 Hyundai. The vehicle entered the opposing ditch and skidded before crashing into a fence and came to a stop in a tree line.
valleynewslive.com
Otter Tail County emergency crews called for a report of a person shot
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews were called to a home on County Highway 24 near Highway 27 Saturday afternoon, for a report of a person shot. According to dispatch audio, an air medic was requested. Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this developing...
Homes evacuated due to large grass fire off I-94 in Douglas County
BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Multiple homes Saturday afternoon were evacuated as the result of a large grass fire in a ditch along Interstate 94.The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a fire at mile marker 91 on I-94 around 1:20 p.m.The fire quickly spread to tall grass and cattails south of the highway along County Road 7 Northwest and Pheasant Drive Northwest.Two aircraft from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were called in to assist fire crews on the ground.It took multiple fire departments several hours to contain the fire, the DCSO says.No buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
12-year-old boy seriously injured after being hit by driver in Moorhead
A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was hit by a driver in Moorhead Thursday evening. According to the Moorhead Police Department, officers were called to a crash on the 1200 block of 30th Avenue South just before 7:20 p.m. At the scene, officers learned that a Dodge Journey...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
kfgo.com
SDSU #1, NDSU #4 in both FCS Football Polls this week
(KFGO/KNFL) South Dakota State maintains its place at the top spot in both the STATS Perform FCS rankings and the FCS Coaches Poll. The Jackrabbits are now 7-1 overall, 5-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference after a 49-35 win at UND on Saturday. NDSU was idle last week, but...
