ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rothsay, MN

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Fargo man arrested on multiple charges after reported phone theft

FARGO (KFGO) – Police arrested a Fargo man early Monday morning after they say he threatened another man, stole his phone, and fled just after midnight. Officers responded to the 2800 block of 7th St. N. after a man reported that he arranged to meet 20-year-old Austin Ruddell to buy a stereo from him but when the man tried to pay with a cash app, Ruddell verbally threatened him, and took off with the man’s phone.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Otter Tail County shooting under investigation

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- An Otter Tail County shooting is under investigation. Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon on County Highway 24 near Highway 27. Officials say an air medic was requested. No other information has been released. Stick with WDAY Radio as more details on the shooting...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Nearly 4,000 arrest warrants out in Cass County, 200+ for violent offenders

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost 4,000 people have warrants out for their arrest in Cass County and hundreds of those are accused of violent crimes. 211 names sit on Cass County deputy Steve Sprecher’s desk. Those 211 names are all people on the run, and they’re accused of the worst of crimes. The full criteria for assigning the task force to a track down a person includes charges of homicide, kidnapping, sexual offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, carjacking, sale or distribution of drugs, obscenity, obstructing police or justice, escape, weapon offenses and/or gang-related crimes.
CASS COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
VALLEY CITY, ND
kfgo.com

Havana man injured in rollover crash

HAVANA, N.D. (KFGO) – One man remains hospitalized after a rollover crash two miles north of Havana, N.D., yesterday around 11:25 AM. 48-year-old Marshall Thol of Havana was southbound on N.D. State Highway 32 at mile marker 4 when the SUV crossed the center line, crossing partially into the west ditch.
HAVANA, ND
lptv.org

Vehicle Crash South of Sebeka Results in Marijuana Bust

A vehicle reportedly crashed near Rockwood Township, just south of Sebeka, which lead to officials discovering drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 16th, 24-year-old Hanna Saul of Solway was driving westbound on County Road 9 at a high speed. She then hit a deer and lost control of her 2014 Hyundai. The vehicle entered the opposing ditch and skidded before crashing into a fence and came to a stop in a tree line.
SEBEKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Homes evacuated due to large grass fire off I-94 in Douglas County

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Multiple homes Saturday afternoon were evacuated as the result of a large grass fire in a ditch along Interstate 94.The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a fire at mile marker 91 on I-94 around 1:20 p.m.The fire quickly spread to tall grass and cattails south of the highway along County Road 7 Northwest and Pheasant Drive Northwest.Two aircraft from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were called in to assist fire crews on the ground.It took multiple fire departments several hours to contain the fire, the DCSO says.No buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
MIX 94.9

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

SDSU #1, NDSU #4 in both FCS Football Polls this week

(KFGO/KNFL) South Dakota State maintains its place at the top spot in both the STATS Perform FCS rankings and the FCS Coaches Poll. The Jackrabbits are now 7-1 overall, 5-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference after a 49-35 win at UND on Saturday. NDSU was idle last week, but...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy