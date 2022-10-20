Read full article on original website
Boo-yah! Jersey City a hotbed for Halloween, ranking says
The city was named the seventh best in the nation for Halloween, based off comparisons of trick-or-treater-friendliness, Halloween fun and Halloween weather, according to the digital financial services firm WalletHub. From the masquerade parties at bars and restaurants for the 21-and-older kid in all of us to the trunk-or-treat festivities...
essexnewsdaily.com
More than four decades in the East Orange School District
EAST ORANGE, NJ — “It’s just my calling, my gift from God,” said mathematics instructional coach Robin Lewis as she reflected on more than four decades working as an educator. With just over 44 years in the district, that’s a whopping 16,070 days, 385,680 hours and 23,140,800 minutes of Lewis instructing East Orange’s youth. But who’s counting?
Tales of Old Downtown Jersey City
Helene Stapinsky, author of “Five-Finger Discount,” claimed that people “didn’t settle ‘in’ Jersey City, they settled ‘for’ Jersey City.” Going back to the mid-1960’s — early 1970’s, I might have believed that Helene Stapinski had a valid point. I no longer have that sentiment.
Man is dragged to death by subway train at busy NYC station
A 20-year-old man was dragged to his death by a New York City subway train after his clothing or backpack apparently got stuck in the doors, authorities said.
NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder
A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
Local Grocer To Open Pair Of 16,000-Square-Foot Stores In North Jersey: Report
A local grocer is planning a North Jersey expansion with two stores in the works for next year, NorthJersey.com reports. SuperFresh, located in Bloomfield, will expand with a pair of 16,000-square-foot stores on Lexington Avenue in Clifton and Van Houten Avenue in Passaic, the outlet said citing owner Kevin Kim.
Jersey City native wins Breakthrough award at Montclair Film Festival
Director and writer Elegance Bratton from Jersey City was presented with the Breakthrough Award for his film The Inspection at the Montclair Film Festival. The film is inspired by Bratton’s real-life experiences. Elegance Bratton, Winner of the Breakthrough Award at the 2022 Montclair Film Festival for his film, The...
Louis Gigante, NYC Priest Who Was Mob Boss’ Brother, Dead at 90
A New York City priest whose brother ran one of the five mob families—and who once did 10 days in jail for refusing to answer grand jury questions about organized crime—has died at the age of 90, The New York Times reported. The Rev. Louis Gigante was a power broker who helped revitalize the South Bronx and who was elected to the City Council. All four of his brothers were mobsters, and Vincent, also known as The Chin, ascended to boss of the Genovese family. The priest was an apologist for the underworld, claiming that his brother—whose crazy-like-a-fox act included wandering the streets in a bathrobe—was a mentally ill “saint.”Read it at The New York Times
NYPD officers quitting in record numbers amid growing issue over New York City crime
More than 1,400 NYPD officers have quit their jobs this year, according to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association.
roi-nj.com
Bergen County’s Franklin apartments now 60% leased (SLIDESHOW)
Adoni Property Group announced on Monday that 60% of the upscale apartment homes at the Franklin, a boutique rental in Franklin Lakes, have been leased. Situated in the heart of Bergen County, the Franklin has stood out in a competitive market by appealing to renters that range from empty-nesters looking to scale down from large estate homes as well as young couples and families who want to establish roots in one of northern New Jersey’s most desirable residential neighborhoods.
NJ school board suspends superintendent who was critical of Gov. Murphy’s policies
There is turmoil at a suburban public school district in Morris County as the Mount Olive Board of Education last week suspended Superintendent Robert Zywicki with no public explanation from any party involved. Zywicki, in turn, has filed his intent to sue two school board members — William Robinson and...
Four sentenced for running Newark, NJ ‘drive-through’ heroin ring
NEWARK — A quartet of New Jersey men has been sentenced to a combined 36 years behind bars after all pleading guilty in the spring in connection with a narcotics trafficking ring that operated near Interstate 78 in New Jersey's most populous city. The New Jersey Office of the...
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City’s Waffle It & Co. Expanding to Hamilton Park
A shop specializing in Belgian Liège waffles and crepes will be opening a second location in Hamilton Park after years in business along the Jersey City waterfront. Next month, Waffle It & Co. is slated to take up residence at 232.5 Pavonia Avenue. The shop will be replacing the Klado House of Brigadeiros, which lasted about two years in the small space inside the Hamilton Square development.
bestofnj.com
Hot Chikn Kitchn Brings Nashville Chicken to Paramus
Fans of hot and spicy Nashville-style chicken can now get their fix right in Bergen County. The popular Hot Chikn Kitchn chain is expanding nationwide, and their first New Jersey location is in Paramus. The restaurant specializes in Nashville-style chicken and also offers a variety of sandwiches, tenders, and sides.
Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either
Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
Lottery winners! Three $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winner, winner, winner! Three tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in New York for the Saturday Powerball drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. Each ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize winning tickets were bought at: The Nor-Cross service station on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Whitestone Mega News on […]
Governor Hochul makes announcement regarding gun safety in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul, along with Attorney General Letitia James, made an announcement on Monday regarding gun safety. They said during a press conference that their main priority is to strengthen red flag laws as part of the large goal of keeping New York safe. Governor Hochul said she wants to continue the […]
NJ man could face life in prison for $80,000 robberies
A New Jersey man who played a major role in two armed bank robberies that hauled in nearly $80,000 in total, has been convicted by a federal jury and now faces decades or even life in prison. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced that the gunman, 52-year-old Jose Soto, of...
thepressgroup.net
Applicant tells ZBA strip mall appropriate
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The applicant attorney for a proposed 17,000-square-foot-plus retail “neighborhood center” near the well-traveled Pascack–Washington Avenue intersection said Oct. 18 that the site was “appropriate” for commercial development and would not have a significant impact on traffic congestion. Applicant 660 Pascack Realty LLC...
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City Approves Two Towers and Art Walk Near Journal Square
The next vertical expansion in Journal Square’s building boom looks like it will be coming from familiar faces as two major developers have been given the go-ahead to bring almost 1,200 units and a variety of open space to a stretch of Jersey City land near the PATH tracks.
