ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Boo-yah! Jersey City a hotbed for Halloween, ranking says

The city was named the seventh best in the nation for Halloween, based off comparisons of trick-or-treater-friendliness, Halloween fun and Halloween weather, according to the digital financial services firm WalletHub. From the masquerade parties at bars and restaurants for the 21-and-older kid in all of us to the trunk-or-treat festivities...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

More than four decades in the East Orange School District

EAST ORANGE, NJ — “It’s just my calling, my gift from God,” said mathematics instructional coach Robin Lewis as she reflected on more than four decades working as an educator. With just over 44 years in the district, that’s a whopping 16,070 days, 385,680 hours and 23,140,800 minutes of Lewis instructing East Orange’s youth. But who’s counting?
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Tales of Old Downtown Jersey City

Helene Stapinsky, author of “Five-Finger Discount,” claimed that people “didn’t settle ‘in’ Jersey City, they settled ‘for’ Jersey City.” Going back to the mid-1960’s — early 1970’s, I might have believed that Helene Stapinski had a valid point. I no longer have that sentiment.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder

A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
NEWARK, NJ
TheDailyBeast

Louis Gigante, NYC Priest Who Was Mob Boss’ Brother, Dead at 90

A New York City priest whose brother ran one of the five mob families—and who once did 10 days in jail for refusing to answer grand jury questions about organized crime—has died at the age of 90, The New York Times reported. The Rev. Louis Gigante was a power broker who helped revitalize the South Bronx and who was elected to the City Council. All four of his brothers were mobsters, and Vincent, also known as The Chin, ascended to boss of the Genovese family. The priest was an apologist for the underworld, claiming that his brother—whose crazy-like-a-fox act included wandering the streets in a bathrobe—was a mentally ill “saint.”Read it at The New York Times
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

Bergen County’s Franklin apartments now 60% leased (SLIDESHOW)

Adoni Property Group announced on Monday that 60% of the upscale apartment homes at the Franklin, a boutique rental in Franklin Lakes, have been leased. Situated in the heart of Bergen County, the Franklin has stood out in a competitive market by appealing to renters that range from empty-nesters looking to scale down from large estate homes as well as young couples and families who want to establish roots in one of northern New Jersey’s most desirable residential neighborhoods.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City’s Waffle It & Co. Expanding to Hamilton Park

A shop specializing in Belgian Liège waffles and crepes will be opening a second location in Hamilton Park after years in business along the Jersey City waterfront. Next month, Waffle It & Co. is slated to take up residence at 232.5 Pavonia Avenue. The shop will be replacing the Klado House of Brigadeiros, which lasted about two years in the small space inside the Hamilton Square development.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
bestofnj.com

Hot Chikn Kitchn Brings Nashville Chicken to Paramus

Fans of hot and spicy Nashville-style chicken can now get their fix right in Bergen County. The popular Hot Chikn Kitchn chain is expanding nationwide, and their first New Jersey location is in Paramus. The restaurant specializes in Nashville-style chicken and also offers a variety of sandwiches, tenders, and sides.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily News

Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either

Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Lottery winners! Three $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winner, winner, winner! Three tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in New York for the Saturday Powerball drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. Each ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The prize winning tickets were bought at: The Nor-Cross service station on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Whitestone Mega News on […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thepressgroup.net

Applicant tells ZBA strip mall appropriate

TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The applicant attorney for a proposed 17,000-square-foot-plus retail “neighborhood center” near the well-traveled Pascack–Washington Avenue intersection said Oct. 18 that the site was “appropriate” for commercial development and would not have a significant impact on traffic congestion. Applicant 660 Pascack Realty LLC...
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy