Dauphin County, PA

As nation’s bridges undergo scrutiny, Dauphin County gives report card on the ones it maintains

After decades of planning and years of repairs, Dauphin County’s bridges are all in good shape - a feat that is uncommon, if not unique, in many Pennsylvania counties. During a press conference at the Fiddler’s Elbow Bridge, which connects Derry and Lower Swatara townships, Dauphin County commissioners announced that the 50 bridges maintained by the county are all in good working condition.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Perry County’s election/voter office moves

Perry County’s Election and Voter Registration Office moved into an updated and secure new building on Oct. 7. The new location is 15 West Main St. in New Bloomfield, in the building that formerly was Harrison’s Greenhouse Flower Shop, and will be known as the Freedom Building. The move helps ensure election integrity for the county, while also freeing up the space formerly occupied by the office for use by Veteran Affairs.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday

State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Boy, 13, charged with making verbal threats against a central Pa. school

MIFFLINBURG - A 13-year-old boy has been turned over to Union County juvenile authorities accused of making verbal threats against one of the Mifflinburg schools. The nature of the threats has not been disclosed but borough police said no firearms were found. The youth, whose name has not been disclosed because of age, had a knife in his possession, they said.
Central Pa. native found guilty of killing business owner while trying to steal his truck

A Lancaster County man was convicted of setting an apartment building on fire and killing the owner of a truck he tried to steal in 2019, prosecutors said Monday. Jaren Jackson, of no fixed address, was found guilty Oct. 14 of second-degree murder, arson endangering other persons, and robbery of motor vehicle, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Ugg to open store near new Crocs location

A footwear retailer plans to open a new store in the Lancaster area on Tuesday. Ugg will open the new store at Tanger Outlets Lancaster in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County next to another footwear retailer, Sperry in suite 1110. Crocs opened on the other side of the Sperry store...
LANCASTER, PA
Harrisburg, PA
