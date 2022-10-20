Perry County’s Election and Voter Registration Office moved into an updated and secure new building on Oct. 7. The new location is 15 West Main St. in New Bloomfield, in the building that formerly was Harrison’s Greenhouse Flower Shop, and will be known as the Freedom Building. The move helps ensure election integrity for the county, while also freeing up the space formerly occupied by the office for use by Veteran Affairs.

PERRY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO