As nation’s bridges undergo scrutiny, Dauphin County gives report card on the ones it maintains
After decades of planning and years of repairs, Dauphin County’s bridges are all in good shape - a feat that is uncommon, if not unique, in many Pennsylvania counties. During a press conference at the Fiddler’s Elbow Bridge, which connects Derry and Lower Swatara townships, Dauphin County commissioners announced that the 50 bridges maintained by the county are all in good working condition.
Weekend closure of I-83 in Dauphin County planned for Nov. 4-7: PennDOT
PennDOT announced on Monday that a full closure of Interstate 83 at the Paxton Street Bridge spanning the interstate in Swatara Township, Dauphin County, is planned for 9 p.m. Nov. 4 to 6 a.m. Nov. 7. The I-83 closure will allow a PennDOT contractor to remove a damaged beam from...
Perry County’s election/voter office moves
Perry County’s Election and Voter Registration Office moved into an updated and secure new building on Oct. 7. The new location is 15 West Main St. in New Bloomfield, in the building that formerly was Harrison’s Greenhouse Flower Shop, and will be known as the Freedom Building. The move helps ensure election integrity for the county, while also freeing up the space formerly occupied by the office for use by Veteran Affairs.
Soap retailer relocating to Cumberland County development
A soap manufacturer and retailer is relocating one of its stores to Legacy Park in Mechanicsburg. Glitz Soap Co. has announced that it plans to relocate it store from 1 E. Main St. in Mechanicsburg to the mixed-use development on Market Street in Mechanicsburg early next year. “We have some...
‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday
State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
Harrisburg woman arrested after threatening churchgoers with firearm: police
A Harrisburg woman has been charged after threatening churchgoers with a firearm before service Sunday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. At 10:05 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police - Carlisle were sent to Bethel Assembly of God Church in Cumberland County for an armed individual who was making threats at individuals as they were entering for service.
Swing and miss: Mastriano is a no-show at ReAwaken America show in Lancaster
MANHEIM - Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano lost a chance to connect with some of his staunchest supporters here, as he missed a scheduled appearance to close out the two-day, far-right festival known as ReAwaken America Saturday. Mastriano, whose campaign had three of its own rallies scheduled...
Family Fishing Day at Italian Lake in Harrisburg: photos
For one day out of the year, fishing is allowed at Italian Lake in Harrisburg. The Civic Club of Harrisburg and the City of Harrisburg’s Department of Parks and Recreation partnered with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission for the second annual family fishing event. Participants had a brief...
Psychological operations officer to talk at next Central Pa. Vietnam Round Table meeting
Richard Burton will discuss his experiences in Vietnam as a psychological operations officer attached to the 1st Marine Division, near Danang in I Corps, during the November meeting of the Central Pennsylvania Vietnam Round Table. It’s scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Vietnam Veterans of America, Michael J. Novosel...
Center that serves thousands of children each year, to begin $10M expansion
Officials have broken ground on a $10 million expansion at Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development in Lancaster County. The construction project is expected to take about 15 months and add 14,700 square feet of space at the center on Good Drive in East Hempfield Township. The center offers therapy services...
Driver killed when his rig loaded with milk goes off I-80 in central Pa.
MILTON – The driver of a tank truck loaded with milk was killed Sunday in an accident on Interstate 80 in Union County that kept one of the eastbound lanes closed for hours. Pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:15 p.m. accident three miles west of Route 15 was Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, Centre County.
Pa. man dies after trash truck he was driving rolls over him: coroner
A 55-year-old Bethlehem man died Friday after being run over by the trash truck he had been driving in Berks County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Scott L. Fichter was pronounced dead from multiple traumatic injuries at 6:18 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release.
Police looking for vehicle that struck Cumberland County pedestrian
Carlisle police are looking for the public’s help locating a vehicle and driver involved in a weekend crash that injured a pedestrian. The crash took place around 8:35 p.m. Sunday at North Bedford and East Penn streets, police said. Police said the vehicle — a newer model white SUV,...
Harrisburg resident shoots man who broke into his home: police
A man allegedly shot while breaking into a Harrisburg home Friday is now facing criminal charges, police said. Keon J. Washington, 32, kicked in a back door of a home in the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets around 4:45 p.m. Friday and was confronted by the homeowner, according to city police.
Dog shot in face, found by Dauphin County officer is recovering after surgery
There is some good news to report about the dog that was shot in the head and left for dead before being found by a member of the Susquehanna Township Police Department. Officer Tim Rogers, who found the dog Saturday morning, wrote on Facebook that the dog is “stitched up and recovering.”
Police praise church members for keeping the peace after armed woman arrives
It’s every church leader’s worst nightmare: An armed intruder clad in body armor shows up at one of the softest targets in American society - a church where congregants are gathering for public worship services, just as they do every week. That nightmare came too close to reality...
Money donated to help dog shot in face could become arrest reward
After raising $7,730 to help with the care of a pup who was shot in the face in Dauphin County this weekend, the Susquehanna Township police officer who rescued him announced a plan for the money. Officer Timothy Rogers was on patrol Saturday morning when he found the dog stumbling...
Boy, 13, charged with making verbal threats against a central Pa. school
MIFFLINBURG - A 13-year-old boy has been turned over to Union County juvenile authorities accused of making verbal threats against one of the Mifflinburg schools. The nature of the threats has not been disclosed but borough police said no firearms were found. The youth, whose name has not been disclosed because of age, had a knife in his possession, they said.
Central Pa. native found guilty of killing business owner while trying to steal his truck
A Lancaster County man was convicted of setting an apartment building on fire and killing the owner of a truck he tried to steal in 2019, prosecutors said Monday. Jaren Jackson, of no fixed address, was found guilty Oct. 14 of second-degree murder, arson endangering other persons, and robbery of motor vehicle, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
Ugg to open store near new Crocs location
A footwear retailer plans to open a new store in the Lancaster area on Tuesday. Ugg will open the new store at Tanger Outlets Lancaster in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County next to another footwear retailer, Sperry in suite 1110. Crocs opened on the other side of the Sperry store...
