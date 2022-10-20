ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Thursday Night Football Promo Codes: NFL Week 7

By Action Network
 4 days ago

New York Post readers can get their hands on a load of great betting offers and promotions ahead of Thursday Night Football: Cardinals vs. Saints. Check out how to claim, and get involved in the action for NFL Week 7.

Betting on the NFL?
Best NFL TNF Promo Codes Ranked
1. BetMGM Sportsbook
Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓4/55/5✓

BetMGM is no doubt your best option for Thursday Night Football. They offer multiple betting options, including a same-game parlay builder and lots of alternative spreads and totals on each NFL game as well as live betting. If you don’t mind tying up your money for the long haul, they offer plenty of exciting futures markets as well.

What’s more, you can get an exclusive offer from the Post, enabling you to claim $50 free on signup, as well as a $1,000 risk-free bet.

2. FanDuel Sportsbook
Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓5/55/5✓


FanDuel has emerged as the most popular NFL sportsbook in many different legal betting states. That is largely down to the appealing bonuses it offers. There is a fantastic new customer offer, which you can use for Thursday Night Football. Then you will benefit from a multitude of ongoing NFL promos, including free bets, contests, odds boosts, and parlay insurance.

3. Caesars Sportsbook
Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓4/55/5✓

Caesars Sportsbook is right up there as one of the top betting sites in the business. Having taken over from the William Hill sportsbook, the entity will be a real NFL football betting heavyweight, with the potential to rival BetMGM and FanDuel as one of the top NFL sportsbooks.

The online sportsbook is a popular one that provides generous NFL betting odds, large bonuses, and a great mobile app. It is a great option for high rollers because its maximum payouts are high, but casual NFL bettors should also enjoy betting on the NFL at Caesars Sportsbook.

4. BetRivers
Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓3/55/5✓

You will find an exciting selection of live betting options on NFL games online when you visit BetRivers. The live betting platform is laid out in a neat and effective fashion, and you can place live bets quickly and easily.

The odds are competitive, and the breadth of wagering options is very impressive, including lots of live spreads, totals, game props, and player props. The sliding tool for alternative totals and spreads is a delight to use. This is another great NFL betting site.

TNF Preview: Cardinals vs Saints

The NFL offers three primetime games a week, and sometimes even more. I’ve taken a dive into some long-time Thursday Night Football betting trends right up until last week’s lackluster affair.

Road teams are surprisingly better than you may think. This is surprising to me, given the fact there is less recovery time, as teams will likely travel on Wednesday, having played on Sunday. Since September 2020, road teams are 16-16 on the moneyline, and  21-11-1 against the spread. This means if you had backed the road team to cover the spread of every TNF since September 2020, you would have won 65% of all bets. Not bad.

Now the Cardinals are favorites tonight, but only by 2.5 points. Home underdogs have notoriously struggled on TNF, going 2-10 straight up in the last 10 and only covering the spread three times.

Does the time of year affect the outcome? For sure, it does. Since 2016, home teams in Weeks 9 and later are 27-15 SU and 27-13-2 ATS. There seems to be a fundamental edge to playing at home with less rest late in the season. While this stat may not come into play for tonight’s game, it’s worth bearing in mind for any future bets.

Best NFL Betting Apps
RankAppNew User PromoT&CsiOS?Android? 1 Caesars Up To $1250 First Bet on Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits® with code NPBONUSFULLNew players only, 21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.✓✓2 FanDuel No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000New customers only. 21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. ✓✓3 BetMGM Risk free bet up to $1,000New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY) Full T&C apply.✓✓4 BetRivers Up to $250 Deposit BonusNew players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only✓✓

