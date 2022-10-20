Justice Barrett denies Supreme Court challenge to Biden's student loan forgiveness

Read full article on original website
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Washington Examiner
Here’s proof Biden knows his student loan bailout is illegal
From the very moment President Joe Biden announced his unilateral “cancellation” of $10,000 per borrower in student loan debt, critics have blasted his plan as unfair , costly , and unconstitutional . In response, the White House has grasped at straws to try to justify it somehow having the authority to usurp Congress’s constitutional powers and spend money without legislation. But the president just tipped his hand — and revealed that he actually does know his plan is unlawful.
Judge grants depositions of Fauci, Jen Psaki and other high ranking Biden officials in case over 'collusive relationship' between administration and social media companies to 'censor free speech'
A federal judge has ordered Dr. Anthony Fauci and a slew of other high-ranking Biden officials to be deposed over the government's alleged collusion with social media companies to 'censor free speech.'. On Friday, the court granted the request brought by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General...
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: Heading south at worst time for Biden and Democrats
This week’s White House Report Card finds the political fortunes of President Joe Biden and the Democrats controlling the House and Senate sinking just three weeks before the midterm congressional elections. All signs look bad for Biden: Inflation remains high, mortgage rates have doubled, gas prices are headed up,...
A prospective juror excused from Trump Organization tax evasion trial said 'there is no chance in hell' she could have been impartial
A woman who was excused from the potential jury pool in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's business said she can't be impartial. "He's guilty in my mind whatever the case is," the Manhattan advertising executive said of Trump. Trump is not on trial, but his real-estate and golf-resort...
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Republican Sen. says she will back Democrats; polls tighten across country
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
Washington Examiner
Rubio dings Kamala Harris on how she's 'managing the border'
KEY LARGO, Florida — Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was liberal with his broadsides of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and congressional Democrats on the campaign trail, focusing on their economic and immigration policies. "When you say they'll destroy this country, that is just talking about the things...
WATCH: Biden says Kamala Harris is 'a great president' during Diwali remarks
President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as a "great president" on Monday.
Washington Examiner
The media's 'events' excuse for Biden's failures
President Joe Biden is a helpless bystander to a national and global malaise beyond his control. At least, that's what the public is being told by a national media mystified by all of the afflictions on Biden's presidency. It somehow never strikes the media that Biden and his administration might just be a reason for the current state of the economy and the country.
'We the Democrats' are 'the ones that are fiscally responsible,' Biden says
President Joe Biden said his party is the most fiscally responsible in remarks Monday to Democratic staff and volunteers ahead of the midterm elections.
Department of Justice to hold emergency press conference on ‘criminal activity by a foreign state’
Top officials at the US Department of Justice will hold an emergency press briefing on Monday afternoon to detail evidence of criminal activity by a foreign state in the US, according to a media advisory.The advisory noted that the officials would be laying out a “significant national security matter”; the seriousness of that tidbit was amplified by the expected attendance of multiple DoJ figures with national security experience including Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen. Attorney General Merrick Garland will lead the press conference.It’s not yet clear which country or countries...
Washington Examiner
With immigration, Biden tries 'open windows' theory
Rudy Giuliani’s reputation has suffered recently, but 30 years ago, he was “America’s mayor,” the New York crusader who beat back crime by operationalizing James Wilson and George Kelling’s “broken windows theory.” The idea is that taking minor crime seriously sends a message of intolerance for lawbreaking more generally. People shape up.
'The economy turned back on': White House defends Biden deficit reduction boasts
The White House on Monday defended President Joe Biden's claims of shoring up the economy while slashing the federal budget deficit, saying the "economy turned back on" under his watch.
Washington Examiner
How much longer must we pretend Democrats are reasonable?
Buried deep in a recent New York Times puff piece about first lady Jill Biden was a remarkably revealing anecdote. Following a nearly two-hour press conference in January, President Joe Biden was speaking to several senior staffers in the White House Treaty Room. In addition to the stumbling and bumbling we’ve grown accustomed to in Biden’s public appearances, he’d made several reckless statements about Russia’s then-imminent invasion of Ukraine that administration officials had to scramble to walk back.
Washington Examiner
Clarence Thomas sides with Lindsey Graham, temporarily halts testimony in Georgia inquiry
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas unilaterally ruled in favor of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), temporarily halting him from testifying in the Fulton County, Georgia, 2020 election investigation. The South Carolina senator asked the Supreme Court on Friday to block a subpoena from the Atlanta-area special grand jury that is investigating...
Washington Examiner
Republicans gain ground in key battleground states as midterm elections near
The Democrats' summer surge may be coming to an end, with polls in key races across the country tightening with less than three weeks to go before the midterm elections. Not only are Republican senatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and elsewhere gaining ground, but Republicans are also seeing the tides turn on general ballot measures.
Washington Examiner
Claims of abortions and transitions for minors overtake Michigan ballot politics
The politicking over a high-profile Michigan abortion ballot measure has been overtaken in the final weeks before the election by claims that it could open the door to allowing minors to get abortions or even undergo gender transition procedures without parental consent. Proponents of Proposal 3, the Right to Reproductive...
Washington Examiner
‘First Amendment victory’: Christian baker vindicated for not baking LGBT cake
A California court handed a legal victory to a baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a lesbian couple, citing her Christian beliefs. Lawyers for baker Cathy Miller applauded the ruling made by Judge Eric Bradshaw of the Superior Court of California in Kern County, calling it a “First Amendment victory.”
Washington Examiner
Two years of Democratic rule has voters begging for divided government
Divided government is good — except when it stops a divisive, destructive Democratic administration from continuing to run the country into the ground. That is the message from Doyle McManus, the Washington reporter for the Los Angeles Times. McManus says that divided government has been a good thing “sometimes,”...
