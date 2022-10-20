ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs QB Tom Brady apologizes for comparing football season to military deployment

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
Tom Brady says he "shouldn’t have made the comparison" when likening a football season to "going away on deployment" during a recent podcast appearance.

"Before we start, can I say one thing? Earlier this week I made a statement about playing football and the military and it was a very poor choice of words," Brady said during a press conference on Thursday. "I just want to express that to any sentiments out there that people may have taken it in a certain way. I apologize."

During an appearance on the "Let's Go" podcast published earlier this week, Brady discussed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 3-3 start with host Jim Gray and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. The athletes also talked about work/life balance during a season.

"I almost look at a football season like I am going away on deployment. And it's like 'man, here I go again.' And there is only one way to do it," said Brady.

He continued: "When it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over. And as much as you want to have this playful balance with a work balance, you're going to end up doing exactly what you've always done, which is why you are who you are."

TOM BRADY: C ompares NFL season to 'going away on deployment' for the military on 'Let's Go' podcast

On Thursday, Brady told reporters that he "shouldn’t have made the comparison."

"To be honest I don’t really want to expand on it too much," he said. "I have a tremendous amount of gratitude to everyone who served. In the end, we play a game, and the military is defending our country. It’s two different things."

The Buccaneers have got off to a sluggish start, but Brady is confident the team can turn it around.

"Even in the three games we've won we haven't played the way we are capable of, certainly offensively," Brady told Gray during his podcast appearance. "We're all licking our wounds, looking at the last six weeks, trying to do a lot better, having more communication about things that we think we need to be doing moving forward and its going to be a big challenge."

Contributing: Analis Bailey

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bucs QB Tom Brady apologizes for comparing football season to military deployment

