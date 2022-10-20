Jeb Bush laments decline of academic proficiency ahead of nation's report card release

Less than three weeks out from the midterm elections, the polls are moving in one direction. Even MSNBC's Joe Scarborough “senses” the shift in voter sentiment. Earlier this week, he spoke to NBC analyst Steve Kornacki, who compared the midterm elections to previous elections. He sees striking similarities to 2014 when a “slow and late-building wave to the point where, even on election night, the magnitude of it took some folks by surprise.” He pointed out that Republicans in 2014 won back the Senate and “reached their highest level in terms of House seats since 1928.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO