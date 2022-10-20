Jeb Bush laments decline of academic proficiency ahead of nation's report card release

Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: Heading south at worst time for Biden and Democrats
This week’s White House Report Card finds the political fortunes of President Joe Biden and the Democrats controlling the House and Senate sinking just three weeks before the midterm congressional elections. All signs look bad for Biden: Inflation remains high, mortgage rates have doubled, gas prices are headed up,...
Washington Examiner
Pictures appear to show Arizona GOP candidate in blackface and brownface
A Republican running for a seat in the Arizona Legislature is facing criticism after two pictures that appeared to show her in blackface and brownface surfaced with just a few weeks to go before the midterm elections. The two photographs released on social media are believed to show Mary Ann...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Republican Sen. says she will back Democrats; polls tighten across country
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
Washington Examiner
Troops from 25 states across the country sent to border at Biden's request
Military troops from 25 states and U.S. territories across the nation have deployed to the southern border at the request of the Biden administration. The Biden administration has chosen to keep several thousand soldiers on the U.S.-Mexico border amid the worst illegal immigration crisis in national history. The decision by...
As Gen Z, we're told we will 'fix everything.' Voting in the midterms is the first step.
Gen Z can and will be the deciding factor in the midterms. This election is personal to us, you, and every young person in America.
Washington Examiner
Claims of abortions and transitions for minors overtake Michigan ballot politics
The politicking over a high-profile Michigan abortion ballot measure has been overtaken in the final weeks before the election by claims that it could open the door to allowing minors to get abortions or even undergo gender transition procedures without parental consent. Proponents of Proposal 3, the Right to Reproductive...
Washington Examiner
RealClearPolitics Launces Accountability Project to Preserve Public Trust in Good Polling
The first thing Millersville University political science professor G. Terry Madonna admits he does every morning—sometimes before he even leaves his bed—is check the averages on RealClearPolitics to see where the races stand not just in home state of Pennsylvania but also across the country. “When I tell...
'We the Democrats' are 'the ones that are fiscally responsible,' Biden says
President Joe Biden said his party is the most fiscally responsible in remarks Monday to Democratic staff and volunteers ahead of the midterm elections.
'The economy turned back on': White House defends Biden deficit reduction boasts
The White House on Monday defended President Joe Biden's claims of shoring up the economy while slashing the federal budget deficit, saying the "economy turned back on" under his watch.
Washington Examiner
List: 21 Republicans possibly set to battle for the presidency in 2024
As Democrats and Republicans buckle up for the final two-week stretch of the midterm elections, some groups are already looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election, which is set to begin in earnest in just a matter of weeks. American Bridge, the largest opposition research group for the Democratic Party,...
Washington Examiner
The red wave is building
Less than three weeks out from the midterm elections, the polls are moving in one direction. Even MSNBC's Joe Scarborough “senses” the shift in voter sentiment. Earlier this week, he spoke to NBC analyst Steve Kornacki, who compared the midterm elections to previous elections. He sees striking similarities to 2014 when a “slow and late-building wave to the point where, even on election night, the magnitude of it took some folks by surprise.” He pointed out that Republicans in 2014 won back the Senate and “reached their highest level in terms of House seats since 1928.”
Washington Examiner
Stacey Abrams's voting rights org funneled millions to law firm run by her campaign chair
A "voting rights" group that Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams founded has given millions of dollars to a law firm led by the chairwoman for Abrams's gubernatorial campaign, tax records show. Fair Fight Action spent $9.4 million in 2019 and 2020 with Lawrence & Bundy, a boutique Atlanta law...
Washington Examiner
Frustrated by left-wing failure, Oregon voters look for change
Conservative candidates have long struggled to find electoral success on the West Coast. Still, the devastating results of liberal governance may finally be turning the tides in favor of Republicans . The gubernatorial election in Oregon may see a reform-minded Republican candidate elected governor for the first time since 1982....
Top takeaways from Washington Senate debate as Patty Murray seeks to defend 30-year tenure
Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) sought to defend her 30-plus years in the Senate as she fends off a challenge from Republican opponent Tiffany Smiley during the pair’s first and only scheduled debate before the midterm elections in just two weeks.
