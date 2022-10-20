ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 11

X Y
4d ago

right I trust republican as far as can spit and I don't spit. They proved under trump especially on Jan 6th, and since. there is nothing they will not do to stay in power even if they have to establish a fascist dictatorship to do it.

Reply(7)
2
Related
themissouritimes.com

Press Release: The Missouri Chamber PAC announces four endorsements

The Missouri Chamber Political Action Committee announced this week its support of four candidates for Missouri State Senate in the November 8 General Election. “The lawmakers we elect in the Nov. 8 General Election will determine how Missouri supports economic growth and job creation in the future,” said Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “In the global competition for jobs, Missouri needs lawmakers who support our job creators. We must elect candidates — like these four endorsed by the Missouri Chamber PAC — who will come to Jefferson City ready to take action to move Missouri forward.”
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri voters to decide if the state can dictate increased Kansas City police funding

If Missouri voters approve Amendment 4 in the Nov. 8 general election, Kansas City will be required to increase funding for its police department.  But many voters may not understand that from the language they’ll see on the ballot.  Amendment 4 reads: “Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to authorize laws, passed before December 31, […] The post Missouri voters to decide if the state can dictate increased Kansas City police funding appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House District 135

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Democrat Betsy Fogle faces a challenge from Republican AJ Exner in the race for Missouri House District 135. The district includes a large portion of Springfield. We asked both candidates a series of questions.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House 133 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Missouri House District 133 in Springfield will elect a first-time representative to the statehouse in November. Democrat Amy Blansit faces Republican Melanie Stinnett. We asked both a question about Roe v. Wade.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kttn.com

Latest reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $10.4 billion Missouri received in federal relief for COVID-19

The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $10.4 billion between April 2020 and June 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Senate race spending slows after heated primary contests

(Missouri Independent) – Outside groups poured money into Missouri in the weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 U.S. Senate primary, with political action committees spending nearly $20 million on television ads boosting or tearing down candidates. Since then, they’ve all gone silent. Fall ad spending in the...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Missouri reports more than 4,000 news COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 4,069 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Friday. That’s 91 more, or a 2.2 percent increase from the previous week’s 3,978 new cases of COVID 19. Locally:. There were fewer than 10 new...
MISSOURI STATE
whiterivernow.com

AP: At debate, Sarah Sanders defends avoiding Arkansas press

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is defending her avoidance of local media as she runs for Arkansas governor. Sanders appeared at her only debate ahead of next month’s election and said she’s often had to go directly to voters rather than through reporters.
ARKANSAS STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Railroads deny union request; transportation department braces for staff shortage

Potential for the disruption of U.S. rail service increased this week as major freight railroads rejected contract demands from a union representing track maintenance workers. The sides have until mid-November to reach a deal, but a work stoppage could cost the economy up to $2 billion per day, according to one rail industry group. Shifting from railways to runways, Columbia Regional Airport cut the ribbon on its new terminal Wednesday. The $23 million facility is more than triple the size of the old terminal, and it's set to welcome flights next week. And, with an eye toward the arrival of winter weather, state transportation officials are bracing for a shortage of workers to operate snow plows and clear roads. Below is your Friday business news.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy