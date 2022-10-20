2 suspects identified in Merced County inmate’s homicide, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – At least two suspects have been identified in the death of an inmate at Merced County jail , according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Merlin Apodaca

Investigators did not release the identity of the suspects in the homicide of Jacob Merlin Apodaca in their announcement on Thursday but said they are already in custody at the jail.

Around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, officials said Apodaca was found unresponsive in his jail cell. Apodaca was later pronounced dead.

Officials said they will be working with the district attorney’s office to file criminal charges against everyone who was involved in Apodaca’s death.

The cause of Apodaca’s death is still under investigation but officials said it has been identified as a homicide.

