WTOV 9
Toronto Council votes down SVRTA Proposal
Jefferson County, OH — Toronto City council voted down a proposal to bring Steel Valley Regional Transit Service to the city -- this after they heard from representatives from both SVRTA and the Brooke Hancock Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission. Council had expressed some concerns in their previous meeting about...
WTOV 9
Historical walk held in Union Cemetery
Steubenville, OH — In Steubenville, a group of about 150 people went on a historical walk in the Union Cemetery. The walk was designed to educate people on the local history in Steubenville. Saturday's walk focused on history revolving around the Civil War and Revolutionary War. "One of the...
WTOV 9
Red Ribbon week walk held in Jefferson County
Jefferson County, OH — Members of The Phoenix Program, Jefferson County officials and others came together for the Red Ribbon week walk to raise awareness about drug use. Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr. Steubenville city manager Jim Mavromatis and county prosecutor Jane Hanlin were just some of the officials present. They're attendance represents the resources recovering addicts have at their disposal.
WTOV 9
Authorities detail warning signs of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Rainbow fentanyl looks almost identical to this candy. And it can attract young kids and young adults. With Halloween activities upcoming, taking a second look at your child’s Halloween stash might not be a bad idea. According to the DEA, it’s been working tirelessly...
WTOV 9
Wintersville planning Winter Weekend
WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — Wintersville Mayor Mike Petrella and representatives from Cedar One Reality have announced the village will be hosting its Winter Weekend on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4. The event will feature an ice skating rink; an addition made possible by donations from local businesses. "We're...
WTOV 9
Belmont County NAACP issues statement on racial slur incident
St. Clairsville, OH — The Belmont County NAACP is calling for the firing of St. Clairsville High School principal Justin Sleutz. This follows an incident in September when Sleutz reportedly used a racial slur in a discussion with students about inappropriate language in music, according to the school district.
WTOV 9
Wheeling's Art and Cultural Commission seeks mural sites, artists
WHEELING, W.Va. — With an initiative to bring more color, art and character to the city, Wheeling's Art and Cultural Commission is looking to add wall murals - and they need your help. Applications are open if you have a building, sidewalk, or mobile surface that has space for...
WTOV 9
Beallsville man jailed on multiple charges after traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — Randy Dougherty, 22, of Beallsville, is in the Monroe County Jail after being arrested during a traffic stop Sunday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, the stop was executed on Ohio 556. During the stop, it was determined that Dougherty had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
WTOV 9
New details emerge about authorities' response to escaped inmates
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The search continues for the inmate who escaped before getting to the West Virginia Northern Regional Jail. Jaquin Luna Hernandez and Asael Jimenez-Garcia escaped authorities, but what was happening in the moment?. "All the units in the area where out looking for the guy,” Sgt....
WTOV 9
Tattoo Shop raises money for local animals
Ohio County, WV — The SPFX Tattoo shop in Warwood held their annual tattooing for a good cause event. At the event people could walk in and get tattoos with a $100 minimum and a part of the proceeds from the tattoos went to the Ohio County SPCA --- A local organization that helps with raising money for animals.
