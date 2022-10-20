ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
WWEEK

Has Slavery Really Been Legal in Oregon Up Till Now?

My Voters’ Pamphlet says Measure 112 “removes language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime” from the Oregon Constitution. Are they telling me that slavery has been legal in Oregon up till now? —Brylee C. Tolerance and equity have been central to Oregon’s identity...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy