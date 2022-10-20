Read full article on original website
With Possibility of Loss Seeming More Real, Tina Kotek Brings in the Guest Stars
New polling from an independent, progressive firm confirms what previous surveys have shown: Betsy Johnson is siphoning enough voters from Tina Kotek to give Christine Drazan a pathway to becoming the first Republican to hold the Oregon governor’s office in 36 years. The latest poll, conducted Oct. 16-18 by...
Has Slavery Really Been Legal in Oregon Up Till Now?
My Voters’ Pamphlet says Measure 112 “removes language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime” from the Oregon Constitution. Are they telling me that slavery has been legal in Oregon up till now? —Brylee C. Tolerance and equity have been central to Oregon’s identity...
