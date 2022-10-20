Read full article on original website
Climate Questions: How do we know humans triggered warming?
Call it Law and Order: Climate Change. Scientists used detective work to pinpoint the prime suspect in Earth's warming: us. They proved it couldn't be anything but carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases from the burning of fossil fuels. ___. For more than 30 years top scientists from across the...
More yield, fewer species: How human nutrient inputs alter grasslands
One of the reasons for the global threat to biodiversity is that we humans introduce more nutrients into our environment than would naturally be present there, for example, when fertilizing agricultural land. In addition, precipitation re-distributes excess nutrients to other areas, and nutrients can also enter our soils through air pollution.
Using carbon-carbon clumping to detect the signature of biotic hydrocarbons
The mystery of the origin of hydrocarbons found in extraterrestrial environment may finally be resolved, thanks to a technique developed by researchers at Tokyo Tech based on a 13C-13C abundance analysis. By measuring the abundance of clumped 13C-13C isotope in the hydrocarbons, it can be inferred if a hydrocarbon was produced via biological processes. This could open doors to distinguishing such hydrocarbons from abiotic ones, aiding our search for extra-terrestrial life.
Lightness of water vapor adds heft to global climate models
Clouds are notoriously hard to pin down, especially in climate science. A study from the University of California, Davis, and published in the journal Nature Geoscience shows that air temperature and cloud cover are strongly influenced by the buoyancy effect of water vapor, an effect currently neglected in some leading global climate models.
Unintended consequences: Analyzing interventions on mercury use and emissions in artisanal gold mining
Mercury is a unique element that has found a myriad of scientific and practical applications throughout the centuries. Besides its well-known role in commercial thermometers, mercury is widely used in artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM) because it forms a liquid amalgam with gold. By heating the mixture, mercury evaporates, leaving behind gold. The problem with this style of ASGM is that mercury vapors, and mercury in general, are extremely dangerous to human health and the environment.
Creating carbon nanostructures using small organic molecules
Small structures made out of carbons are a useful and versatile tool that can be used across industries, including in water and wastewater treatment, gas and oil, and energy storage. In order to create these nanostructures, synthetic and natural polymers have traditionally been used as a starting point to initiate the chemical reaction necessary to create the nanostructured carbons. This is called a precursor.
Detecting water pollutants using AI
Imagine using your mobile phone to track the spread of water contaminants—such as oil spills or even viruses like COVID-19—in the blink of an eye. Researchers from McGill University have developed new artificial intelligence to make the invisible visible using advances in lasers, optics, and mobile technology. The...
Assessing the environmental impact of future 'Higgs factories'
In 2012 CERN's Large Hadron Collider (LHC) revolutionized particle physics when it was announced that the Higgs boson had been created and detected by the world's most powerful particle accelerator. Yet, the work of the LHC isn't done. It is currently in its third run and being prepared for a...
Offshore mussel farms could have wider environmental benefits
Aquaculture is fast becoming integral to global food security, and to feed the world's growing population, it is expected to continue expanding rapidly in the coming years. However, a new study suggests that in addition to helping meet global fish consumption demands, there is also the potential for the industry to have wider benefits for the marine environment.
Tree traits to boost macadamia production
Researchers from The University of Queensland have identified two desirable traits in macadamia trees to make orchards more productive and profitable. The national macadamia breeding program at UQ's Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation (QAAFI) has found one trait which produces a shorter tree variety and a second that triggers earlier nut production from young trees.
Analysis of gases recovered from asteroid Ryugu by Hayabusa2 spacecraft
Three international teams of researchers studying samples of gases recovered by the Hayabusa2 spacecraft from the near-Earth asteroid Ryugu have published their results. The first studied the asteroid's volatile sources and recent surface evolution. The second looked at its nucleosynthetic heritage. And the third team provided an overview of the types of gases that were returned. The first team has published their results in the journal Science; the second and third teams have both have published their results in the journal Science Advances.
