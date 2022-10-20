Three international teams of researchers studying samples of gases recovered by the Hayabusa2 spacecraft from the near-Earth asteroid Ryugu have published their results. The first studied the asteroid's volatile sources and recent surface evolution. The second looked at its nucleosynthetic heritage. And the third team provided an overview of the types of gases that were returned. The first team has published their results in the journal Science; the second and third teams have both have published their results in the journal Science Advances.

