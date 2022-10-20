Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Related
Bomb threats reported at schools in Hampton Roads, investigators looking into person behind it
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several schools across Hampton Roads were threatened Monday morning, leading to evacuations. Students at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake went home early after someone called in a bomb threat Monday morning. Chris Vail, a spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools, said the threat came from an...
Police seeking suspect involved in Dollar General robbery in Newport News
Police are now investigating after a vehicle involved in a crash was found to be connected to a robbery in the Peninsula.
4 arrested, 2 sought, in Gloucester Co. maiming by mob
The sheriff's office released images of the two adult suspects under arrest.
WAVY News 10
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police. Police say...
WAVY News 10
Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit goods
Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit …. Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Hampton Roads Workforce Council hosting fall career fair …. WAVY News 10. Hampton mother and daughter airlifted to trauma center, …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake PD using new license plate readers
The department has many uses for the devices, including tracking stolen vehicles and locating people in Amber/silver alerts. The department has many uses for the devices, including tracking stolen vehicles and locating people in Amber/silver alerts. Classes canceled Monday after another bomb threat …. Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake...
WAVY News 10
Local Navy man convicted of selling unregistered machine guns
A Navy master at arms from Virginia Beach has been convicted of possessing and selling numerous unregistered machine guns. The ATF found multiple unregistered weapons on his property, including two antitank missile launchers. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DmEBtN. Local Navy man convicted of selling unregistered …. A Navy master at arms from...
Hampton Police looking for help identifying homicide suspect
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is looking for help identifying a suspect in a shooting that happened Sunday just before 3 a.m. and left a man dead, HPD said. Public Safety Communications received a call about a shooting that had just occurred in the 1000 block of West Mercury Boulevard just before 3 a.m.
WITN
Police investigate shooting in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. According to a police report, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 8:15 p.m. at Rivers Landing Apartments. They found Kristopher Hardie of Tyner and transported him to Sentara Albermarle Hospital for his injuries. His condition is not known at this time.
Granby High School evacuated after receiving bomb threat
Police are investigating a bomb threat at Granby High School in Norfolk. Authorities tell News 3 that the threat was received at 11:36 a.m. and students have been evacuated.
Trial begins for one of three suspects in 2019 fatal shooting of Chesapeake delivery driver
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly two years after the fatal shooting and robbery, one of the three suspects in the case faced a jury. The trial for Tonagee Ravanel began in a Chesapeake Circuit Courtroom Monday morning. The jury was seated and opening arguments were heard before 1 p.m. Ravanel is one of three facing […]
WAVY News 10
Man shot Sunday night in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man was shot Sunday night at the Rivers Landing Apartments near Elizabeth City State University. Police say they were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to 1699 Weeksville Road and found the victim. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for treatment. Police didn’t share the extent of his injuries and no suspect information is available at this time.
Some area schools dismiss early due to bomb threats
Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake is canceling classes for the rest of the day after the school received another bomb threat on Monday.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk man wanted after Hampton stabbing
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is wanted after police say a Hampton man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night. Police say it happened on Hollywood Avenue, right off Kecoughtan Road in Hampton, just after 6 p.m. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk teen pleads guilty in 4-year-old's beating death
Https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/norfolk-teen-pleads-guilty-in-4-year-olds-beating-death/. Norfolk teen pleads guilty in 4-year-old’s beating …. https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/norfolk-teen-pleads-guilty-in-4-year-olds-beating-death/. Hampton mother and daughter airlifted to trauma center, …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Trial begins for one of three suspects in fatal shooting …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Newport News Police Department hosts ‘Chief’s Forum...
Multiple Hampton Roads schools receive threats Monday
Multiple schools in Hampton Roads received threats on Monday. Four threats were directed toward Chesapeake schools.
13newsnow.com
Norfolk police want to know who shot, killed 21-year-old near Duck Pond Road
The shooting happened late Saturday night. A woman was hurt, and 21-year-old Dashnell Trapp died from his wounds.
Deep Creek High School classes canceled due to bomb threat
Classes at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake have been canceled after the school received a bomb threat.
Navy officer, girlfriend charged with cyberstalking man’s ex-wife
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Navy officer and his girlfriend each face federal charges of cyberstalking, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy for a campaign to harass his ex-wife. Jason Michael Leidel, 42, an active-duty commissioned officer and Sarah Elizabeth Song, 43, a senior trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Transportation, were scheduled to […]
Comments / 1