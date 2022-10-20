Read full article on original website
Jennifer Hudson Wants This Grammy Winner to Appear on Her Talk Show: 'That Would Be Cool'
There's one special Grammy winner who has an open-door invitation to The Jennifer Hudson Show. Jennifer Hudson, 41, revealed her dream guest in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at theGrio Awards. After already hosting big names on the show like American Idol judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and Kelly Rowland, there's one singer she's really hoping to interview.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Love Story: A Timeline
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are set to tie the knot in Mexico on Saturday, July 19 -- look back at their love timeline, from their first public appearance, to their Dirty Dancing reenactment and more
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Star Sophia Grace Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
Sophia Grace Brownlee, the influencer who first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011 when she was 9 years old, announced on Saturday that she's pregnant with her first child. Brownlee, 19, revealed and discussed the pregnancy in a YouTube vlog, where she admitted that she thought some of...
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
Christina Perri and Husband Paul Costabile Welcome 'Magical Double Rainbow Baby Girl' Pixie Rose
Christina Perri and Paul Costabile announced they were expecting in May Christina Perri has welcomed her baby girl! The "Jar of Hearts" singer, 36, and her husband Paul Costabile announced on Instagram Sunday the arrival of daughter Pixie Rose. "She's here!" Christina wrote, alongside a picture of herself breastfeeding the new baby, who was born on Saturday, Oct. 22 "With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely. Please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl." The couple, who are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Carmella Stanley, lost their daughter Rosie after...
Christina Hall Shares Photos from Son's Emotional Reunion with Siblings After a 'Week Away'
Christina Hall showed that her kids miss each other when they're apart in a sweet moment shared on her Instagram Story Christina Hall loves the sweet bond between her children. The mom of three shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram Story this weekend as son Brayden James, 7, returned home after being away at camp for a week. In one of the sweet photos, Brayden hugs older sister Taylor Reese, 12 — both of whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa — tight upon his return. The...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Lea Thompson Celebrated Back to the Future Day With Several Snaps of Castmates Over the Years
Thompson, 61, reflected on the "blessing and honor" that came with starring in the 1985 classic in an Instagram post on Friday Lea Thompson is going back in time with her latest Instagram post! The actress, 61, on Friday celebrated Back to the Future Day in style, sharing a handful of throwback photos, featuring castmates Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, James Tolkan and Thomas F. Wilson. The unofficial fan holiday falls on Oct. 21 — the same day Fox's character Marty McFly traveled to 2015 in the...
90 Day's Ed Tells Liz She's 'Obviously Not the Right Woman' for Him: 'Have a Nice Life'
Ed and Liz's engagement party ended with a blowout argument after Ed accused Liz of being a lesbian It looks like Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods are walking away from each other. Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? followed the aftermath of their engagement party argument — and it ended with verbal confirmation they'd be better apart. After Ed, 57, questioned Liz, 29, about her sexuality, the couple shared their least favorite things about one another. For Ed, it was Liz's lifestyle and friends....
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump While Pumpkin Picking with Tom Pelphrey — See Photos!
The couple is expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are getting into the fall spirit with their baby girl on the way! The Flight Attendant star, 36, shared a series of adorable photos on her Instagram Story from her and Pelprey's outing to a pumpkin patch on Sunday, where she showed off her baby bump in a pair of overalls. The couple, who is expecting their first baby together, a daughter, had a cute photo shoot in front of a wall of pumpkins,...
Gwen Stefani Shares Photos from Day at the Corn Maze with Sons Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8
Gwen Stefani is enjoying everything that fall has to offer with her family. The Voice coach shared some sweet scenes from her weekend on Instagram Sunday, where the mom of three appeared with her two younger sons, Apollo, 8, and Zuma, 14, at a corn maze. Stefani, 53, and her...
Dolly Parton, Cardi B and More Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Shocked as If I Have Lost a Family Member'
The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Leslie Jordan, who died Monday at the age of 67. Jordan's rep confirmed to PEOPLE died in a car crash in Hollywood, California, after an apparent medical emergency. The accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. local time, according to the LAPD. Jordan's...
Leslie Jordan's Will & Grace Costars Pay Tribute to the Late Actor: 'My Heart Is Breaking'
Costars Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes joined Megan Mullally in celebrating the life and work of the Emmy winner, whom Mullally called "flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy" Leslie Jordan's Will & Grace costars are speaking out after his death. Among the many tributes that poured in on Monday for the funnyman in the hours after news of his sudden, unexpected death, costar Megan Mullally — who played frenemy Karen Walker on NBC's Must See TV sitcom — wrote, "My heart is breaking." She continued, "i really can't believe it. leslie jordan was,...
Mariah Carey Twins with Daughter Monroe, 11, in Sweet Pic: 'Hair Extravaganzas'
Mariah Carey shared a few photos of her and daughter Monroe as they rocked the same hairstyle during a night out over the weekend Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe will always be her baby! On Saturday night, Carey, 52, hit the town with her "Roe Roe Diva," 11, as the mother-daughter pair wore matching black outfits and braided hair. The two showed off their curls in style, with braids in the front and curls in the back, as the "Big Energy" singer called the moment a "Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganza"...
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary: 'A Lifetime to Go'
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are celebrating their one-year anniversary!. The couple, who are currently expecting their first child together, marked the occasion on social media over the weekend. "One year down and a lifetime to go ❤️," Tarek, 41, wrote on Instagram Sunday, alongside a carousel of images...
'Call Me Kat' Pauses Production After Leslie Jordan's Death: 'We Will Be Taking Time to Grieve'
Production of Call Me Kat has been paused following the death of Leslie Jordan, PEOPLE confirms. The actor — who died in a car crash on Monday at the age of 67 — played main cast member Phil, a newly single man who serves as the head baker at a café owned by Kat (Mayim Bialik). The series, which debuted in 2021, began airing its third season last month.
Leslie Jordan Sings Original Hymn Posted One Day Before His Death: 'Love' and 'Light'
Leslie Jordan died in a car crash Monday at the age of 67 Leslie Jordan shared a poignant original song with his Instagram followers one day before his death. The actor, who died Monday at the age of 67, shared a video Sunday in which he sang with his producer, Danny Myrick, captioning the post, "Sunday Mornin' Hymn Singin." The unreleased song includes the haunting lyrics: "When the trumpets of the lord shall sound and times shall be no more / and the morning breaks eternal bright and fair...
People
