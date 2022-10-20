Read full article on original website
Chesterfield moves forward with 450-home development in Clover Hill
The Chesterfield Planning Commission has endorsed a 103-acre project that would bring 450 homes, a hotel and a restaurant to the Brandermill area.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Chesterfield County (VA) Breaks Ground on New Fire Station
Matoaca in Chesterfield County (VA) is getting a new fire station, WTVR.com reported. Chesterfield County officials broke ground Thursday at the site of the new Matoaca Fire Station No. 8 at 6612 Hickory Road. The new station, which is scheduled to open in early 2024, will replace the community’s 60-year-old...
Chesterfield approves horse farm offering riding lessons near Colonial Heights
Want to enjoy the great outdoors, but too tired to go hiking? Looking for a 600-pound animal to drag you through the woods? Luckily, Chesterfield County is on it's way to approving just the thing for you.
Brick House on the Boulevard to open in Richmond
Brick House on the Boulevard in Richmond will be a breakfast-and-lunch spot with service from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trooper begs drivers to follow law after 'out-of-body experience'
Several Virginia agencies came together Friday to spread a single message to drivers on the Commonwealth's highways: "slow down, move over".
Richmond student found dead in trash can, family wants answers
"We need answers. We don't have the answers," said Daytoria Durant, the stepmother of the victim. "Tamel was not a threat to anybody. It's confusing. It's a cycle. We are so distraught. We try to breathe and it starts all over again. I feel like I'm publicly drowning and my life is shattered."
NBC12
City Point 5K and kids fun run happening in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell invites you to enjoy breathtaking views of the Appomattox River while exploring downtown Hopewell at the City Point 5k, Kids Fun Run. Participation from runners, joggers and walkers from all across central Virginia are welcome. The event will take place Saturday, Oct 29 between the...
State cites RPS with safety violations after investigation into bloody hallways
On Saturday, May 14, an intruder broke into Richmond Community High School, injured himself on shattered glass, and left blood across the hallways, floors, stairs, lockers, and a water fountain.
WAVY News 10
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police. Police say...
Richmond housing hits 'crisis point' as funds arrive to help homelessness
Point-In-Time (PIT) data Homeward collected suggests about 7% of those experiencing homelessness in the region are between the ages of 18-24.
Two dead, three hospitalized in crash following police chase in Fredericksburg
Two people were killed and three more were hospitalized following a crash near Lee Hill.
New details emerge into Charm School's Richmond moves
Charm School had previously announced its plans to close on Broad Street and go to Scott’s Addition but didn’t reveal the specific location it would move to at that time.
NBC12
Police search for suspect in Tropical Smoothie robbery
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Colonial Heights are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery last week. At around 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 17, police said the suspect entered the backdoor of the Tropical Smoothie located at 190 Southgate Square. While inside, the suspect pointed a gun at an employee and told them not to move.
Man fighting for life, woman arrested after shooting in Southside Richmond
A man was left fighting for his life after a shooting in Richmond early Monday morning.
‘This is still a parking lot’: Dominion faces pushback on downtown ‘clean energy park’
Earlier this week, Dominion Energy announced plans to convert a vacant lot in downtown Richmond into a 'clean energy park' for charging electric vehicles. Now, a local advocacy group says the city shouldn't allow a glorified parking lot that goes against its own goals for the area.
The warning this Prince George man is sharing after discovery of fire ants
Virginia's Office of Plant Industry Services is also working to stop the spread of the invasive species, whether naturally or through human actions.
Traffic backed up three miles on I-95 South in Chesterfield, Chippenham exit closed due to tractor-trailer crash
Congestion on I-95 South in Chesterfield County causing back up and delays on Friday afternoon.
Chesterfield Police looking for armed robbery suspect
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say robbed someone at knifepoint in the parking lot of convenience store on Marina Drive.
NBC12
Woman dead following weekend shooting in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman who was flown to a nearby hospital following a shooting over the weekend in Petersburg has died. Police were called to the 2000 block of East Washington Street due to reports of gunshots on Saturday, Oct. 22. Upon arrival, police found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Crash on I-95 North causes delays for Richmond drivers
A vehicle crash on Interstate 95 northbound is causing delays for drivers in South Richmond.
