fireapparatusmagazine.com

Chesterfield County (VA) Breaks Ground on New Fire Station

Matoaca in Chesterfield County (VA) is getting a new fire station, WTVR.com reported. Chesterfield County officials broke ground Thursday at the site of the new Matoaca Fire Station No. 8 at 6612 Hickory Road. The new station, which is scheduled to open in early 2024, will replace the community’s 60-year-old...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

City Point 5K and kids fun run happening in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell invites you to enjoy breathtaking views of the Appomattox River while exploring downtown Hopewell at the City Point 5k, Kids Fun Run. Participation from runners, joggers and walkers from all across central Virginia are welcome. The event will take place Saturday, Oct 29 between the...
HOPEWELL, VA
WAVY News 10

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police. Police say...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
NBC12

Police search for suspect in Tropical Smoothie robbery

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Colonial Heights are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery last week. At around 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 17, police said the suspect entered the backdoor of the Tropical Smoothie located at 190 Southgate Square. While inside, the suspect pointed a gun at an employee and told them not to move.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
NBC12

Woman dead following weekend shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman who was flown to a nearby hospital following a shooting over the weekend in Petersburg has died. Police were called to the 2000 block of East Washington Street due to reports of gunshots on Saturday, Oct. 22. Upon arrival, police found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
PETERSBURG, VA

