ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Family of Orchard Park man killed in Tampa continuing to look for answers

By Marlee Tuskes
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BzC1T_0iguf8bF00

TAMPA, Fla. (WIVB) — The family of an Orchard Park native who was killed in South Florida last month is demanding answers.

Carson Senfield’s family never imagined their son’s 19th birthday would also be his last. Senfield was a student at the University of Tampa. Last month, on his birthday, he was killed while attempting to get into a vehicle outside his apartment.

“Carson thought he was getting into an Uber. He had a few cocktails, he dropped his key – that’s why he couldn’t get inside [his apartment,]” said Ralph Fernandez, the Senfield family’s attorney.

The driver, who was inside the car at the time, told Tampa police he did not know Senfield, or why he was trying to get into his car, but that he shot Senfield because he feared for his life.

“Florida has turned into an O.K. Corral,” Fernandez said. “What we’re seeing in Tampa right now, the daily killings, is part of the mentality that human life is depreciated, and that over any argument, technically, the law allows you to kill somebody.”

The Senfield family is now trying to learn more about their son’s alleged killer. Last week Fernandez sent a letter to the Tampa Police Department asking for the driver’s identity. Fernandez said he met with Chief Mary O’Connor, who would not release that information, citing Marsy’s Law.

Fernandez said the Senfield family will continue to fight for justice, not just for their son, but for other families to prevent them from dealing with a similar tragedy.

“They want to make sure it doesn’t happen to another child of another family,” Fernandez said.

An official with the Tampa Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation.

Marlee Tuskes is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for fatal stabbing in Dec. 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Monday for a fatal stabbing in December 2020. 32-year-old Reginald Branch, Jr. of Buffalo was sentenced to 16 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. At approximately 11:30 p.m. on December 1, 2020, Branch, Jr. stabbed 50-year-old Damon Jones in the chest at […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo woman stable after Sunday morning shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 52-year-old Buffalo woman is in stable condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Buffalo, according to police. Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. at Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, where the woman was struck in the elbow while inside a vehicle. The woman was transported to […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Early morning fire on Riley Street being investigated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire that occurred on Riley Street early Monday morning is under investigation. Buffalo fire says they responded to 550 Riley Street just before 4 a.m., where a fire started in the basement of the occupied residential building. The Red Cross is assisting two adults and one child. Damage is estimated […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two shot in overnight incident near College and Allen Streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were shot in an overnight incident, according to Buffalo police. Police say that it happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday near College Street and Allen Street. Two males were struck in the leg area. They were both transported to ECMC and were both listed in stable condition. Anyone with […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sweet Buffalo Monday: Bloom Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new partnership between Bloom Buffalo and Gatas Real Estate is proving that beauty can bloom from our toughest battles. On Monday, News 4 was joined by Amanda Williamson of Bloom Buffalo, John Gatas of Gatas Real Estate and Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo to talk about it. You can watch […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating Friday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Genesee Street, where it is said a 30-year-old male was struck multiple times. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled

Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy